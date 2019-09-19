Drive engagement. Drive volumes. Drive growth

Extend your portfolio and target new customers with the multi-functional imagePRESS C165. The combination of our award-winning office and professional print technology. Turbo-charge sales and add value to your service business by inspiring your customers to get creative and produce exceptional quality print at the push of a button.

ADD VALUE. ADD VOLUMES.

Your customers need a reliable printer for the everyday jobs, but also want to create materials that pack a punch creatively. We’ve developed a printer that helps them be bold with their printing as well as have confidence that the basics still work as they’re used to.

Your customers may want to ‘wow’ their board with a smart presentation, print out agendas for upcoming conferences or use eye-catching formats for sales brochures. It’s now easy for them to do this - all at the push of a button. By encouraging them to try new styles and formats, they can create more in-house. Take the opportunity to push print volumes and it will mean more business for you.

Somesh Adukia Regional Sales Office Director, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) says, “We want customers to get value for money. This printer certainly gives that, and some, by combining the office and professional print worlds. Print is different. Print stands out. Print is profitable. Get your customers involved and start reaping the reward on your bottom line.”

OPEN NEW DOORS

One way to keep your business growing is to explore new markets. We’ve got the answer with this cost-effective and versatile printer. Perhaps you want to reach out to creative agencies looking to impress clients with new formats and effects. Or you need a way to sell to in-house print rooms or target small businesses and copy shops. You can start having those conversations now. Offer more services, build long-term relationships and boost your service revenues. With our portfolio, we’ve got a solution to meet any customer need.

A PARTNER YOU CAN RELY ON

“We’re here to help you go above and beyond your profit targets,” says Somesh Adukia. “This solution is tailor-made for forward-thinking office and production print partners hungry for new business. With the popular hallmarks of our award-winning imageRUNNER ADVANCE range alongside our professional imagePRESS technology, your customers can confidently invest in us. The payoff is a reliable printer that won’t let you, or your customers, down and a partner that supports you every step of the way. Help grow your customers’ business and your revenues and margins will grow too.”

Media Contact: Canon Middle East Mai Youssef Email: mai.youssef@canon-me.com

About Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA): Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market. Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region.

CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’.

For more information, log on to: https://www.Canon-CNA.com/



