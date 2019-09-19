Press Release Regarding the Fire in Liberia

We are deeply saddened to hear that many students lost their lives in a fire that took place at a boarding school where Muslim students attend in Paynesville, Liberia.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Liberia and wish speedy recovery to the wounded.



