Scientology Volunteer Ministers: Digging Out After Dorian

Reaching out to the people of the Bahamas with a helping hand.

Tackling the arduous work of cleaning up Grand Bahama Island.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurricane Dorian sat on Grand Bahama Island for 48 hours, dumping three feet of rain. With 185 mph winds gusting to 220 mph and 20-foot storm surge, it created untold devastation. Scientology Volunteers Ministers are doing the arduous work of cleaning up the damage.

While some teams of Scientology Volunteer Ministers are working on the cleanup, others are delivering urgently needed supplies. Food and water are needed and hygiene supplies and baby products are also in demand.

Trained Volunteer Ministers are needed. If you can help, contact your local Church of Scientology or International Volunteer Ministers Headquarters at (800) Help-4YU.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

