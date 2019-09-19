Issued by Church of Scientology International

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: Digging Out After Dorian

Reaching out to the people of the Bahamas with a helping hand. 

Tackling the arduous work of cleaning up Grand Bahama Island.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurricane Dorian sat on Grand Bahama Island for 48 hours, dumping three feet of rain. With 185 mph winds gusting to 220 mph and 20-foot storm surge, it created untold devastation. Scientology Volunteers Ministers are doing the arduous work of cleaning up the damage.

While some teams of Scientology Volunteer Ministers are working on the cleanup, others are delivering urgently needed supplies. Food and water are needed and hygiene supplies and baby products are also in demand.

Trained Volunteer Ministers are needed. If you can help, contact your local Church of Scientology or International Volunteer Ministers Headquarters at (800) Help-4YU.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: We Stand to Help

The Volunteer Ministers are here for the long haul to help the island recover.

Armed with chainsaws and fuel that they brought to the island, the Volunteer Ministers are cleaning up Dorian’s damage. 

On the ground, helping the people of the Bahamas

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

