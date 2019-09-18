When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 17, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 17, 2019 Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Inconsistency in aroma and color Company Name: Abbott Laboratories Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Calcilo XD® Infant Formula

Company Announcement

Out of an abundance of caution, Abbott has voluntarily recalled a single lot of Calcilo XD® powder cans (13.2oz / 375g) with lot number 79696K80 in the United States and Canada due to an inconsistency in aroma and color in a small number of cans from this specific batch.

This does not affect any other lots of Calcilo XD, or any other Abbott nutritional products. All other Abbott products can continue to be used with confidence.

If you have purchased Calcilo XD® powder cans (13.2oz / 375g) with lot number 79696K80 on the bottom of the can, please discontinue use of this product and contact us for instructions on how to return or replace the product.

United States: 1-800-850-7677 Canada: 1-855-733-4201