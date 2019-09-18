Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Revision to September Distribution for Purpose US Cash ETF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today a revision to the September 2019 distribution for Purpose US Cash ETF (ETF ticker: PSU.U). The press release on September 17, 2019 reported a distribution of US$0.1821 per unit. However, due to changes in the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate policy announced September 18, 2019, the distribution was revised to US$0.1684 per unit.



The following table reflects the revised distribution per unit:

Open-End Fund Ticker

Symbol Distribution per

unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose US Cash ETF PSU.U US$0.1684 09/27/2019 10/07/2019 Monthly

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $7 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

