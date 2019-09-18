Mountain America Credit Union Announces Exclusive Partnership with Dixie State University Athletics

/EIN News/ -- ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and Dixie State University Athletics announced today a long-term partnership that paves the way for significant facility enhancements at Dixie State University and offers credit union category exclusivity to Mountain America.



“The Dixie State University community is humbled and grateful to Mountain America Credit Union and president & CEO Sterling Nielsen for their remarkable gift supporting Trailblazer Athletics,” says Dr. Richard “Biff” Williams, president at Dixie State University. “This gift will allow us to continue with exciting stadium development and other improvements on campus. It will have a profound impact on Trailblazer athletics and fans as well as Washington County. We could not be more thrilled with this new Mountain America partnership.”

This partnership will allow Dixie State University to provide a better fan experience at games. New videoboards will be unveiled at Trailblazer stadium for the 2020 football season and the university’s Burns Arena sometime during the 2019-2020 basketball season.

“Mountain America is honored to announce an expanded partnership with Dixie State Athletics,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union.



“The university plays a vital role in the local community, and we’re honored to support them as they continually strive to enhance their facilities and create an engaging experience for students and the community.”

As the official credit union of Dixie State Athletics, Mountain America will be the Principal Division 1 sponsor, with prominent branding at all home athletic games including football, basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and baseball. Partnership assets also include sponsorship of first downs (football) and 3-point shots (basketball).

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 850,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

