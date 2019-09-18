Smithfield Foods Donates $75,000 for Outdoor Learning Space at The Faison Center

Expanded Outdoor Overlook available to students at The Faison Center’s Richmond campus

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. unveiled today the “Smithfield Foods Outdoor Learning Center Overlook” at The Faison Center to support the Center’s Forward into the Future campaign, designed to expand facilities and learning programs to meet the ongoing needs of children and adults with autism and similar related challenges. Smithfield’s $75,000 contribution will enable students at the Center’s Richmond campus to work on program curriculum and enjoy activities outside of the classroom.



“Our mission at The Faison Center is to give children and adults with autism and other related learning challenges the best opportunity to live rich and fulfilling lives. This outdoor overlook is a wonderful addition to our commitment to improve the lives of the individuals we serve,” said Brian McCann, president and CEO of The Faison Center. “We are so pleased by the gracious support Smithfield has given us throughout the years, and we are grateful for their generous contribution to expand our program offerings.”

The Faison Center provides individuals and families impacted by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) with a unique life-span care model, ensuring that both children and adults have access to programs that include day school services, clinical services, and summer-specific curriculum for students. The Smithfield Foods Outdoor Learning Center Overlook supports The Faison Center’s holistic approach to enriching the lives of those in the program by helping them connect with nature, understand the importance of environmental conservationism, and get involved in outdoor activities.

“Smithfield Foods is based here in Virginia and we have always believed in the importance of strengthening the communities where our employees live and work in unique ways,” said Stewart Leeth, vice president of regulatory affairs and chief sustainability officer for Smithfield Foods. “As a company committed to environmental stewardship, we’re honored to help The Faison Center expand its services by establishing a designated outdoor space where students can come together to enjoy nature and learn more about our environment.”

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About The Faison Center

The Faison Center gives children and adults with autism and related challenges the best opportunity to live rich and fulfilling lives. The Faison Center’s unique life-span model provides Virginia with its primary source of world-class services for those with autism and their families. From early intervention to adult care, we are committed to improving the lives of the nidividuals we serve.

The Faison Center, located in Richmond, Virginia, with a campus also in Newport News, is a non-profit educational and treatment center serving individuals and families impacted by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental disabilities. From diagnosis to adulthood, people are respected, loved and cared for by experts in the field of autism employing only the best methods and techniques.

The Faison Center offers a unique, three-pronged approach using evidence-based treatment, research, and community education to give individuals the tools needed to improve their live’s journey. Programs cover a person’s entire lifespan, starting at 16 months and continuing into adulthood, including day school services, clinical services, summer and adult residential and day programs. The Faison Center’s approach seeks to assist individuals, their family, and all who have an impact on their life.

The Faison Center unveils the Smithfield Foods Outdoor Learning Center Overlook. The Faison Center unveils the Smithfield Foods Outdoor Learning Center Overlook, courtesy of a $75,000 contribution from Smithfield Foods, at the Center’s Richmond campus.



