Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend for September 2019

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.0525 per common share to be paid on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.



These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

