GTEC Terminates Purchase of Canopy Growth Facility

/EIN News/ -- Kelowna, BC, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:GTEC) (OTCQB:GGTTF) (FRA:1BUP) (“GTEC” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated premium cannabis producer, announces that pursuant to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “PSA”) it had entered into with Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC) on May 16th, 2019, as amended (see press release August 20th, 2019), GTEC will not proceed with the completion of the transaction.



Further to the terms of the PSA, GTEC is entitled to a refund of its $250,000 deposit.





About GTEC

GTEC Holdings is a Canadian cannabis company focused on cultivating premium quality cannabis in purpose-built indoor facilities.



GTEC holds multiple Cultivation, Processing and Sales licences, along with an Analytical Testing licence. The company’s operational cultivation facilities span across three provinces: British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.



GTEC’s genetic portfolio is comprised of unique and exotic cultivars selected to generate sustainable competitive advantage. GTEC’s products are marketed and sold under its flagship trademarked brands: BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, GreenTec™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™.



GTEC is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB Venture Market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia.



To learn more about the company or to request the most recent corporate presentation, please visit www.gtec.co





On behalf of the board,



Norton Singhavon

Founder, Chairman & CEO



Michael Blady

Co-Founder & Vice President





