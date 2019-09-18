Truxton Trust adds Mitch Van Zelfden, CFA, as Portfolio Manager

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust announced that D. Mitch Van Zelfden, CFA, has joined the firm as Portfolio Manager. Mitch joined Truxton Trust from Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., where he served as an equity research associate. Prior to Stifel, he was at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in Atlanta, Georgia, for over six years also in institutional equity research.

Mitch earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Pennsylvania State University, where he also played on the Men’s Golf Team. Mitch is a CFA® charterholder.

Drew Mallory, Wealth Management Services Managing Director, said, “We are excited to have a talented professional such as Mitch join our already deep roster of investment professionals here at Truxton. Mitch has an extremely strong track record in equity research that will be a great benefit for our clients.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Media Relations

Tamara Schoeplein

615-515-1714

tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com

Investor Relations

Andrew May

615-515-1707

andrew.may@truxtontrust.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b59cf44-1e09-46f1-91a4-f6b1fedf1d02

