II-VI Incorporated Introduces 400 mW Micro-Pump Laser for High-Temperature Operation in Next-Generation Coherent Transceivers

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leading provider of pump laser modules for optical amplifiers, today announced the introduction of its 400 mW micro-pump laser for high-temperature operation.



Next-generation coherent transmission applications continue to demand amplifiers that can operate efficiently in space-, power- and thermally-constrained environments. II-VI’s industry-leading single-mode uncooled micro-pump laser maintains a high output power of 400 mW, with only 1 Watt of power consumption, in environments where temperatures can reach 85 degrees Celsius.

“Last year, we nearly doubled the output power of our micro-pump lasers to 400 mW, far ahead of the competition,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “This product now provides both the most compact solution with the widest range of environmental performance in the market today, enabling our customers to significantly shrink the size and reduce the power consumption of transceiver-embedded amplifier designs, enabling new, highly compact transceivers operating at very high bit rates up to and beyond 1 Tbps.”

The micro-pumps are available with 80 μm PM980 and 125 μm HI 1060 single-mode fibers, which can achieve a very tight bend radius to match the micro-pump’s small 10 x 4.4 mm package footprint.

II-VI will exhibit at ECOC 2019 in booth #467 and will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for optical networks . II-VI’s product showcase includes one of the industry’s broadest and most vertically integrated portfolios of products for ROADM line cards and highly compact optical amplifier solutions tailored to enable high bit rate DWDM transceivers.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

CONTACT: Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us



