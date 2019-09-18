South Plains Financial, Inc. Announces Resignation of Chief Credit Officer

/EIN News/ -- ~ Robert Kotarski Named Interim Chief Credit Officer of City Bank ~

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, today announced the resignation of Kevin Bass, Chief Credit Officer, effective September 16, 2019. Mr. Bass is leaving the Company to pursue a career within the energy sector as Chief Executive Officer of a Texas-based business.

Curtis Griffith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of South Plains, commented, “Kevin is a skilled executive and we have appreciated his knowledge, guidance and dedication to the Company over the last two decades. Kevin was presented with a terrific opportunity to acquire and run his own business, and we wish him all the best in his new venture. Looking forward, we are confident that we have both the experienced personnel and well-organized systems in place to maintain our strong credit culture while we conduct a search for a new Chief Credit Officer at the Bank. In the interim, Robert ‘Bob’ Kotarski is a very talented executive who, with help from Scott Blount, will handle Kevin’s responsibilities.”

A search has commenced for Mr. Bass’ successor at City Bank. Bob Kotarski, current market President for City Bank in El Paso, will serve as Interim Chief Credit Officer of City Bank effective immediately. Mr. Kotarski previously served as Credit Risk Officer in El Paso and Southern New Mexico for Bank of America prior to joining the City Bank team. In addition, Scott Blount has been promoted to Chief Credit Policy and Administration Officer. Before joining City Bank, Mr. Blount was an FDIC examiner for ten years and has been actively involved within the Company’s Credit Administration for over a decade.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas and El Paso markets, as well as in the Greater Houston, and College Station Texas markets, and the Ruidoso and Eastern New Mexico markets. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary investors@city.bank (866) 771-3347

