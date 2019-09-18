Large Donation to Fisher House Foundation Boosts Scholarship Program

AbbVie Foundation Supports Military and Veterans’ Families

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since Fisher House Foundation began its Heroes’ Legacy scholarship program in 2011, more than 1,300 students have received grants totaling more than $6 million. This would be impossible were it not for donations from individuals and corporations, including AbbVie Foundation’s generous grant to the 2019 Heroes’ Legacy Scholarship program.

The Heroes’ Legacy Scholarship is an undergraduate college scholarship for children of service members who have died or have become disabled through their active military service since September 11, 2001.

The AbbVie Foundation grant will cover 188 scholarships for children just like Penn State senior Taylor Baum, whose father was killed in Iraq when Taylor was just eight years old.

“The ambition to go to college has always been there,” said Taylor, who is pursuing a double-major in biology and electrical engineering. “But going to college was an unsure thing because we didn’t have the money. The only reason I’m even able to go to college is because of scholarships like Fisher House Foundation’s Heroes’ Legacy Scholarship Program.”

The AbbVie Foundation is dedicated to having a remarkable impact on the lives of the underserved around the world through a commitment to building strong communities, sustainable health care systems and effective educational programs. The Foundation is proud to support organizations that strive to make the lives of veterans and their families better. This grant underscores the importance of education for the children of veterans.

“We deeply appreciate the support Fisher House Foundation provides to service members and their families and are proud to support the scholarship program,” said Melissa Walsh, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility & Global Philanthropy, AbbVie. “Through this grant, the Heroes’ Legacy Scholarship can provide more resources to help the children of fallen or disabled service members pursue education and meet their potential.”

As the children of the 9/11 conflicts approach college age, they will need to depend on financial support for their continuing education. Over the next few years, Fisher House Foundation anticipates the number of eligible recipients to increase, which will require additional support.

“The scholarship program is something where years later we come back into Gold Star families’ lives, and we tell them once again how important their family’s service is to this country,” said Dave Coker, President of Fisher House Foundation, who administers the Heroes’ Legacy Scholarship. “By helping them get an education, it’s going to make a difference in their future.”

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital it serves. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $360 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans. www.fisherhouse.org

