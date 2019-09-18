Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces President and CEO

/EIN News/ -- LONGVIEW, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE - American: FRD) (the “Company”), a steel manufacturing, processing, and distribution company, announced today the appointment of Michael J. Taylor as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective September 12, 2019. Mr. Taylor, age 60, has served as the Interim President and Interim Chief Executive Officer since February 12, 2019 and has served as a director of the Company since December 2016 and as Chairman of the Board of Directors since June 2017. Mr. Taylor will continue to serve as a director of the Company and Chairman of the Board.



Prior to joining the Company in December 2016 and his prior retirement, Mr. Taylor served as President of Cargill Metals Supply Chain, a large steel processing and distribution company, from 2003 to 2014. The Company believes that Mr. Taylor’s extensive experience and knowledge of the steel industry gained during his previous 33 year career in that industry will be a vital asset in his leadership role and qualify him to serve as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer - Secretary and Treasurer at (903) 758-3431.

About the Company

For over 50 years Friedman Industries has helped its customers succeed by consistently providing high quality steel products at highly competitive prices with quick delivery. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Longview, Texas, Friedman operates in two divisions: the Flat Roll Division and the Tubular Division. Please visit http://www.friedmanindustries.com for more information about us.

