MUSCLE MAKER, INC ACQUIRES MIDTOWN MANHATTAN LOCATION

Burleson, TX, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill , the fast-casual restaurant brand, which promotes a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced the acquisition of one of its previously franchise-owned locations in Midtown Manhattan. The now corporate-owned restaurant is located at 1099 2nd Ave in New York, NY.

The Midtown Manhattan store is one of the highest volume locations within the chain providing Muscle Maker, Inc. the opportunity to expand the business and to launch new test products to a broader audience. This location offers dine in, take out, delivery, convenient online ordering through its mobile app – MMG Rewards, meal plans, smoothies, shakes and more. Midtown Manhattan is the largest central business district in the world offering up endless catering and delivery opportunities for the brand.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is continuing its growth plans by adding non-traditional locations and is on schedule to open new locations at the Fort Meade Army & Air Force Exchange Service and at the Camp Elmore Marine Corps base this fall.

“We’re thrilled to add another corporate location under our belt, especially one of our highest volume locations in a very fast-paced market” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker Grill. “The former franchisees did an excellent job of building awareness within the market and we’re looking forward to taking things to the next level. No major changes are being made to the location, so guests can expect the same great food with their health in mind.”

Muscle Maker Grill of Midtown Manhattan is located at 1099 2nd Ave, open Monday – Friday from 10:00AM – 10:00PM and Saturday and Sunday 11:00AM – 9:00PM. Convenient take out, delivery, phone in and online orders are available. Muscle Maker Grill also offers catering for any occasion. Guests may reach the restaurant directly by calling (646) 895-9533 or by visiting its website, www.orderstart.com/mmgmidtownmanhattan .

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill features high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, turkey, pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. There is no assurance that Muscle Maker will be able to acquire additional funding, that any financing will be available in amounts or on terms acceptable to Muscle Maker, that Muscle Maker’s OTC Markets application, if submitted, will be approved or that a market for Muscle Maker’s common stock will develop.

Media Contact:

Aimee Infante

609-408-0197

