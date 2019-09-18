The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Their Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. Investment of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. announces that a lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, on behalf of those who purchased, or acquired, Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS) securities during the period between March 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) for violations of federal securities laws.



If you purchased, or acquired, Canada Goose securities during the Class Period, and wish to move the court for appointment of lead plaintiff, you must do so by November 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In general, the lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the Company during the Class Period. You do not need to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

If you have any questions concerning this Notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact David Titus at The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. at (212) 952-0602 or toll free at (888) 823-9041, or email dtitus@brualdilawfirm.com.

The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Canada Goose sourced the down and fur used in its clothing products in a way that treated animals in an unethical and inhumane manner; (ii) Canada Goose was thus non-compliant with relevant FTC regulations pertaining to false advertising with respect to its sourcing practices; (iii) accordingly, Canada Goose was the subject of an ongoing FTC investigation regarding false advertising; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The complaint also alleges that, as a result, purchasers or acquirers of Canada Goose securities during the Class Period have suffered significant losses and damages.

Attorney Advertising. Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Richard B. Brualdi, Esq., rbrualdi@brualdilawfirm.com

David Titus, Esq., dtitus@brualdilawfirm.com

The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C.

Telephone: (212) 952-0602

(888) 823-9041

Website: www.brualdilawfirm.com



