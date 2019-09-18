LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of El Tesoro in South Houston

Builder offers affordably priced, single-family homes near Hobby Airport

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the grand opening of El Tesoro, a sprawling community of single-family homes located on the south side of Houston. Nestled in a highly developed area, El Tesoro is near interstates 45 and 610 as well as the Sam Houston Tollway, providing easy access to downtown Houston, William P. Hobby Airport and the Texas Medical Center. LGI Homes will celebrate the opening of El Tesoro with a sales event on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.



“El Tesoro presents an incredible opportunity to Houston buyers looking for a new home located minutes from downtown,” said Brian Batten, president of LGI Homes’ Houston division. “LGI makes it possible to own a spacious, new home for less than the average cost of rent in this area.”

At El Tesoro, LGI Homes will construct 793 homes and multiple amenities. The first phase comprises 217 lots situated near the new Ross Shaw Sterling Aviation High School. Homebuyers may choose from a variety of one- and two-story brick homes, ranging in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,400 square feet, priced from the $170s. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, the homes feature open floor plans with spacious entertaining areas, walk-in closets and attached two-car garages. Move-in ready and equipped with LGI’s new CompleteHome™ package, the energy-efficient homes include double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, programmable thermostats and LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lighting. Additionally, each home at El Tesoro showcases a chef-ready kitchen complete with a full suite of Whirlpool brand kitchen appliances, granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink and chrome fixtures.

Residents at El Tesoro can enjoy a multitude of planned amenities within the community as well as in the surrounding area. A neighborhood park featuring a children’s playground, shade structures, picnic areas and walking paths is slated for completion in 2020. Nearby city parks offering swimming pools, sports fields, playgrounds, fishing ponds and walking trails include El Franco Lee Park, Beverly Hills Park and Houston Sports Park. World-class attractions like Minute Maid Park, The Galleria and the Houston Zoo are also a quick drive from El Tesoro.

Exclusive savings on the homes at El Tesoro will be offered during the grand opening event on Oct. 5. To learn more about El Tesoro, interested buyers are encouraged to call (833) 899-1232 ext 1525.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 33,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

The Osage at El Tesoro by LGI Homes This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features an open floor plan with a spacious family room downstairs and flex room upstairs.



