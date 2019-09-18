MLS Grid achieves Platinum RESO Certification

MLS data platform joins elite company with highest designation

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Grid , which offers a streamlined real estate data delivery and licensing service, has been named a platinum-certified Web API provider by the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) . This groundbreaking designation came last week at RESO’s 2019 Fall Conference.



The Web API certification, along with MLS Grid’s cutting-edge licensing and registration process, means vendors using MLS Grid are able to gather and start using information faster. This achievement marks the second time MLS Grid has earned the highest possible level of certification granted by RESO. The Data Dictionary 1.6 Platinum Certification was awarded to MLS Grid in 2018 .

“This designation is yet another way to tangibly show how MLS Grid is helping propel real estate technology, transitioning away from RETS, which was introduced in the 1990s to the more modern Web API” said MLS Grid CEO Joseph Szurgyi. “MLS Grid is RESO in action, and by furthering these standards, we’re making the RESO compliance and data licensing processes easier for MLSs, brokers, and their technology vendors.”

MLS Grid’s platform elevates future access of use of data from multiple MLSs, increasing transparency and control of where the data goes. MLS Grid removes roadblocks related to accessing MLS data for brokers and their vendors by providing a consolidated source of RESO-compliant IDX and VOW information with a single, universal license agreement.

“The lead taken by the MLS Grid coming out with API options first certainly paved the way to making it possible for us to adopt so early,” said Scott Lockhardt, CEO and founder of Showcase IDX, and MLS Grid customer. “We felt that it was better to get ahead and adopt early rather than wait until the last minute.”

MLS Grid provides access to more than five million listings from nationwide MLSs for more than 190 vendors, 52 of which pull information from multiple MLSs. 925 unique licenses have been issued through MLS Grid.

MLS Grid’s network continues to grow and currently includes 10 large MLSs, providing service to nearly 250,000 real estate practitioners throughout the country. The MLS Grid network includes Austin Board of REALTORS® (Texas), Canopy MLS (North and South Carolina, formerly Carolina MLS), Heartland MLS (Kansas City), MARIS (St. Louis), MIBOR (Indianapolis), MRED (Chicagoland), Stellar MLS (Central and Southwest Florida), NorthstarMLS (Minnesota), Northwest MLS (Seattle), and Realtracs (Tennessee).

To learn more, please visit mlsgrid.com or email info@mlsgrid.com .

About RESO

RESO creates, develops, and implements data standards for the benefit of its more than 850 active members, which include the National Association of REALTORS®, multiple listing services (MLSs), real estate associations, brokerages, and industry technology providers. RESO certifications signify compliance with RESO standards, which encourage innovation, eliminate redundancies, and increase efficiency in real estate.

About MLS Grid

MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of leading multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to deliver an easier way to provide standardized data. Currently comprised of 10 major MLSs representing nearly 250,000 members and subscribers, the goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data being provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing participating MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. More information is at MLSGrid.com .





Contact: Joseph Szurgyi | MLS Grid

385-429-0606

joseph@mlsgrid.com



