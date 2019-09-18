Kick off High Season in The Palm Beaches

Cultural Getaway Awaits Travelers to South Florida

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth, Florida, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While summer may be over, savvy travelers in search of a warm-weather getaway are heading to The Palm Beaches, Florida, where culture always shines no matter what season. With this in mind, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County has outlined dozens of cultural experiences happening this fall – from historic lighthouse tours to world-class productions – that are sure to inspire savvy travelers. A sampling includes:

MILIEU EXHIBIT – Arts Garage (Delray Beach)

October 4 – 27, 2019

The renowned Arts Garage will open MILIEU EXHIBIT, featuring work from emerging artists Katerina Slinkina and Rick Baer. Held in the Grassroots Gallery, the exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays – Saturdays from 12 to 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Sunset Tour - Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum (Jupiter)

October 9, 2019 at 6:15 P.M.

Visitors can climb 105 steps to the top and take in spectacular sunset views while they witness the Jupiter Light illuminate the night sky. The tour is approximately 75 minutes in length and tickets can be purchased online in advance.

A Streetcar Named Desire – Palm Beach Dramaworks (West Palm Beach)

October 11 – November 3, 2019

Presented by Palm Beach Dramaworks, this Pulitzer Prize-winning play features themes of illusion and fantasy colliding with realism and brutality, in the life of fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois as she is taken in by her sister and brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. Tickets can be purchased online in advance.

Palm Beach State College Fine Arts Faculty – Cultural Council of Palm Beach County (Lake Worth Beach)

Through November 9, 2019

This exhibit honors the work of Palm Beach State College’s talented fine arts faculty, who foster creativity day in and day out. Media on display includes painting, sculpture, digital and more. The exhibition is free and open to the public Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miami City Ballet in The Palm Beaches presents Slaughter on Tenth Avenue – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach)

November 8 – 10, 2019 (various times)

Balanchine meets Broadway in this ground-breaking crime thriller. Richard Rodgers’ tantalizing score sets the scene – a seedy 1930s speakeasy where danger lurks amid revelry. Full of delightfully unsavory characters, hilarious hijinks and the thrill of new romance, enjoy a sensual and moving blend of ballet, tap and jazz with a vaudeville heart. Tickets start at $30.

Who? A Brief History of Photography through Portraiture – Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach)

Through November 26, 2019

Fresh off a $100 million expansion, the internationally-renowned Norton Museum of Art’s new Kenneth C. Griffin Building is now showcasing the facility’s first permanent collection of photography. Visitors can view 60 pieces of work, which trace the history of the medium through portraiture.

About Florida’s Cultural Capital®

The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.

The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.

