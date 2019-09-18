Chief Outsiders Adds Results-Driven B2B Marketing Executive Richard Harney to its Corps of Fractional Chief Marketers

Harney has used research-backed methodology to gain big sales wins

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer insights are a critical ingredient in corporate marketing strategies these days, and few Chief Marketers have the demonstrated ability to fuse marketing insights and strategies like Richard Harney. The seasoned CMO has taken up residence at Chief Outsiders, and is available for fractional engagements to help small- and mid-sized businesses forge a new pathway to profitable growth.

Harney is one of 70 such part-time CMOs available for right-sized engagements at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s pioneers in the concept of “Executives-as-a-Service.” Harney has particular expertise in helping CEOs in mid-sized distribution, e-commerce, food, technology and industrial supply companies, and those focused on selling into the Pre K-12 education market, to reorganize, restructure and accelerate sales and marketing performance.

Harney’s formula has generated big wins for B2B enterprises across the globe. These achievements include a record of consistent, profitable, double-digit annual sales growth in both Marketing and National Account Sales while helping to launch Lands’ End Business Outfitters business; and measured increases in brand customer relevancy and competitive positioning while implementing a research-based marketing strategy at a division of W.W. Grainger.

Harney also has held marketing leadership positions at School Specialty, Inc., J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., Parts Now! LLC, Conney Safety Products, and Mille Lacs Gourmet Foods.

“Richard excels at acquiring and analyzing marketing and customer data to guide marketing plans,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “He quickly identifies broken or immature marketing processes and knows how to fix or build them to add efficiency and improve outcomes.”

Harney holds a B.A. in Advertising from Michigan State University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

