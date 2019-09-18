Next Generation Sequencing Market To Reach USD 19.12 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Next Generation Sequencing Market Size – USD 5.79 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.9 %, NGS Industry Trends– Advancements in NGS platform and improved regulations for NGS diagnostic tests

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government initiatives for large scale NGS based projects, collaborations for technical advancements in NGS and declining costs are key factors contributing to high CAGR of next generation sequencing market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global next generation sequencing market was valued at USD 5,793.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19,122.4 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9%. Next-generation sequencing non-Sanger based high throughput method of sequencing. Entire next generation sequencing methodology engages a wide range of reagents, kits, equipment, software and tools for the pieces of its entire workflow that includes sample preparation, library preparation & amplification, sequencing, and analysis. Due to the constant innovations in the NGS technologies, there has been a significant decline in the sequencing costs, complexity and turnaround time. Horizons of the NGS applications is expanding, which in turn offers ample opportunities to emerging as well the existing market players.

Illumina, ThermoFisher Scientific, Pacific biosciences, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies are among key innovators of next generation sequencing technologies. Based on the application, individual technologies are conquering the NGS markets across the globe. Illumina’s SBS technology remains the top choice of the researchers across the globe, considering the reducing costs and high precision. Clinical Diagnostic applications of NGS is dominated by ThermoFisher’s semiconductor NGS technology owing it to its less turnaround time. Pacific Biosciences’ long read sequencing technology is paving its success path for the de-novo sequencing applications. Oxford Nanopore remains a key innovator with its long read, portable, real-time sequencing offerings. Despite differences in the technological basis of individual companies, the market players in NGS products & services are focused on providing low cost, efficient, reliable, user friendly, compact and accurate sequencing experience to their customers. Furthermore, bioinformatics tools plays a vital role in the advancement of NGS workflow and analysis, and continues to register significant growth in the global market. Also, NGS services holds more than one fourth of the revenue generated in the global next generation sequencing market and is fragmented in nature, unlike NGS products market.

Furthermore, increased government initiatives, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, improvement in the reimbursement scenario for NGS based diagnostics, and rising awareness about benefits of NGS technologies are among the key factors propelling the growth of next generation sequencing market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1868

Further key findings from the report suggest

NGS platforms segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Consumables remains the chief revenue generating segment in global next generation sequencing market

Diagnosis of complex diseases, whole-genome sequencing, analysis of epigenetic modifications, mitochondrial sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, and exome sequencing, are among the key applications of NGS contributing to the market growth

The volume of data generated from sequencing has significantly increased as a result of wide scale use of next generation sequencing. Consequently, the demand for NGS data analysis & data management tools & software is on surge

RNA-Seq through next generation sequencing allows profiling of the entire transcriptome, including the coding and non-coding regions; and facilitates gene identification, provides information on their relative abundance, identification of novel transcripts, detection of other genetic variation

Reduced costs and increased reliability of underlying NGS technologies has allowed next generation sequencing to flourish for research applications as well as healthcare applications such as clinical development, and clinical diagnostics

North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in next generation sequencing market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 1.88 billion in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of state-of-art technologies, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements for NGS based diagnostics, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about NGS applications, are among the key factors driving the market growth for next generation sequencing in this region

The global next generation sequencing market is highly fragmented with major players like Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (U.K.), BGI (China), PerkinElmer (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), collectively constituting a competitive market

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/next-generation-sequencing-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Next Generation Sequencing market on the basis of product and service, technology, application, end user and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pre-sequencing Products and Services Sample Preparation Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Quality Control

NGS Consumables

NGS Platforms Illumina



Hiseq Series Hiseq X Ten & HiSeq X Five Miseq Series NextSeq500 MiniSeq NovaSeq iSeq



Thermo Fisher Scientific



Ion PGM Ion Proton Ion Genestudio S5







Pacific Biosciences Ion GeneStudio S5 System Ion GeneStudio S5 Plus System Ion GeneStudio S5 Prime System







Services for NGS Platforms

Sequencing Services Exome & Targeted Sequencing and Custom Panels RNA-Seq Whole-genome Sequencing and De Novo Sequencing Other Services

Bioinformatics NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches NGS Data Analysis Services NGS Storage Management and Cloud Computing Solutions

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Other Next-generation Platforms Pacbio Sequel Systems



Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Other Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural and Animal Research

Other Applications

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Academia & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1868

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data

Photomedicine Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/photomedicine-market

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.