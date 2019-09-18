Listen Technologies Acquires AudioConexus

Listen Technologies strengthens tour offering through acquisition

/EIN News/ -- BLUFFDALE, Utah, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies Corporation, the leading provider of assistive listening systems for 21 years, has acquired AudioConexus, Inc., the leader in creative, multilingual and accessible tour solutions. AudioConexus helps sightseeing tour operators engage visitors with technology and services that complement Listen Technologies’ portfolio of assistive listening and tour guide products. AudioConexus will transition to Listen Technologies Canada over the next few months.



Estimates project the global tours and activities market as a $183 billion industry by 2020. Providing engaging, accessible and educational audible tour narration is a significant and vital opportunity for sightseeing operators to provide an exceptional experience to their customers and grow their businesses. AudioConexus products make it easy and cost-effective for tour operators to deliver compelling content in multiple languages and topics using GPS automation on buses, boats, trolleys, airplanes, trains and trams. More than 40 million people around the world listen to AudioConexus multi-language tours each year.

Both companies share the vision of improving life experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio and compelling content anytime, anywhere, on any platform and in a format that is accessible to all.

“AudioConexus shares Listen Technologies’ passion for delivering audio experiences that engage people in personal and memorable ways,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “AudioConexus has created the world’s most unique GPS commentary platform, designed to transform every aspect of the foreign language visitor experience.”

Together, the companies plan to build on this platform to deliver tour solutions that create unforgettable experiences for travelers.

“We are combining the AudioConexus Navilution® solution and the Listen EVERYWHERE Wi-Fi solution to create the world’s first GPS commentary system where guests can use their own mobile devices to access cinematic tour entertainment in their chosen language,” said Jonathan Stanley, CEO of AudioConexus.

The launch of Navilution Wi-Fi further enhances the new company’s technological advancements. “Our mobile app replaces the need for wired vehicles and vessels and offers tour operators new innovations designed to enhance tours for people everywhere,” said Gentner.

AudioConexus’ GPS commentary products, audio guides and tour guide systems, including Navilution®, help banish boring narration and inconsistent tours, delivering better tours that are created to excite, inspire and transform passenger experiences. These solutions round out Listen Technologies’ line of assistive listening products available to transit operators, theme parks and other venues and destinations that offer tours. Those products include Listen EVERYWHERE, ListenTALK, ListenIR, ListenRF and ListenLOOP.

“Listen Technologies has an impressive track record as a pioneer and leader in assistive listening systems and tour products. Our combined companies enable us to focus on developing the best technology for a new generation of travelers,” said Stanley. “Listen Technologies’ focus on designing products that deliver the world’s best experiences for end users closely aligns with our vision, helping us expedite the development of innovative IP that will further differentiate our offerings moving forward. We are thrilled to bring our teams together to provide even more value and great ways to discover, experience and enjoy tours.”

About AudioConexus Inc.

AudioConexus shapes the future of guided tours with transformational technologies and exceptional entertainment experiences. We help tour operators open and secure new markets with the only complete multilingual, multi-topical hardware, software and creative solution for adaptable, accessible and unique five-star visitor experiences. www.audioconexus.com .

About Listen Technologies

Venues lose business when people struggle to hear and engage. Listen Technologies enriches lives by delivering audio directly to the individual so everyone can hear clearly and share in the same great experience. We provide personalized assistive technology to listen and engage in environments where hearing is difficult, whether in a theme park, house of worship, tour group, theater or other venue. Our vision is to improve life’s experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio and engaging content anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies provides a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com .

Media Contacts:

Kim Spencer

Listen Technologies

801-542-7720

kim.spencer@listentech.com

Marybeth (McLean) Roberts

For Listen Technologies

951-553-3343

press@listentech.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.