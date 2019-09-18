Farlong Pharmaceutical Adopts Notoginseng and Lifeflower through ABC’s Adopt-an-Herb Program

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Botanical Council (ABC) announces the adoption of both notoginseng (Panax notoginseng) and lifeflower (Erigeron breviscapus) by Farlong Pharmaceutical, an herbal ingredient and supplement company based in California, through ABC’s Adopt-an-Herb Program. With its adoption, Farlong Pharmaceutical helps ABC expand its nonprofit research and educational mission and keep its unique HerbMedPro database updated with the latest scientific and clinical research on these botanical ingredients.



HerbMedPro is a comprehensive, interactive online database that provides access to important scientific and clinical research data on the uses and health effects of more than 265 herbs, spices, medicinal plants, and medicinal fungi.



“We really like the fact that ABC is putting all the clinical, scientific studies and research together to help educate the public, so more people can be aware and better understand the medicinal value and wide range of usages of these plants and extracts,” said Jing Struve, the executive director of Farlong Pharmaceutical. “We hope that ABC will leverage its own resources and professional networks to help spread awareness, to assist more people in reaping the benefits from using NotoGinseng and Lifeflower.”



“ABC is doubly grateful to Farlong Pharmaceutical for its adoption of notoginseng and lifeflower on ABC’s unique and robust HerbMedPro database,” said ABC Founder and Executive Director Mark Blumenthal. “These adoptions will not only help ABC keep up to date on the scientific and clinical research on these two herbs, but it will also increase the public’s awareness of their potential health benefits, especially as the emerging modern research supports some of the traditional uses.”



About Notoginseng



Panax notoginseng is known by multiple common names, including notoginseng, sanchi ginseng, sanqi ginseng, and tienchi ginseng, among others. A member of the Araliaceae family, notoginseng is slow-growing perennial that is native to parts of China, Japan, Myanmar, and Nepal. Notoginseng has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to improve circulation, for cardiovascular conditions, and to stop bleeding.



Researchers have identified more than 200 chemical compounds in notoginseng, including polysaccharides, flavonoids, phytosterols, volatile oils, and saponins (e.g., ginsenosides and notoginsenosides), which are considered to be the primary active components. Pharmacological studies suggest that notoginseng has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, neuroprotective, and anti-coagulation properties. Human clinical trials have examined notoginseng’s effects on unstable angina pectoris, diabetic retinopathy, acute ischemic stroke, blood hyperviscosity, and other cardiovascular-related conditions.



The adoption page for notoginseng can be found here, and its HerbMedPro record is available here.



About Lifeflower



Erigeron breviscapus is an herbaceous perennial in the daisy (Asteraceae) family. It is found in alpine regions, forests, and grasslands in the Chinese provinces of Guangxi, Guizhou, Hunan, Sichuan, Xixang, and Yunnan. Known as deng zhan hua in pinyin, lifeflower is used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) primarily for cardiovascular diseases, cerebral blood flow, and digestive disorders. The dried whole plant has been used traditionally to treat a variety of conditions, including paralysis, gastritis, fever, and toothache.



Human clinical trials have largely focused on the effects of breviscapine, which is a combination of several flavonoids found in lifeflower, including scutellarin. In vitro studies have demonstrated that breviscapine has vasodilation, anti-thrombotic, anti-coagulation, and platelet-aggregation actions. Results from human clinical trials suggest that breviscapine may have potential benefits for cerebral infarction (stroke), diabetic nephropathy, and angina pectoris.



The adoption page for Lifeflower can be found here, and its HerbMedPro record is available here.



About Farlong Pharmaceutical



According to Farlong Pharmaceutical, for more than 20 years it has created products using natural and herbal ingredients to promote a healthy and natural life, focusing on quality ingredients with ancient Chinese roots. Based in Walnut, California, Farlong is a vertically integrated company and is responsible for ingredients from seed to shelf, beginning at its 6,000-acre farm in the Wenshan mountainous area of Yunnan province in China. The company states that the soil acidity, sunlight, temperature, rainfall, pressure, and altitude of the farm enable Erigeron breviscapus and Panax notoginseng to yield the most optimal active components. Farlong combines traditional processing methods with modern technology to help ensure that ingredients achieve high levels of stability and activity.



About Adopt-an-Herb and HerbMedPro



Farlong Pharmaceutical is one of 62 companies that have supported ABC’s educational efforts to collect, organize, and disseminate reliable, traditional, science-based, and clinical information on herbs, medicinal plants, medicinal fungi, and other botanical- and fungi-based ingredients through the Adopt-an-Herb program. This program encourages companies, organizations, and individuals to “adopt” one or more specific herbs for inclusion and ongoing maintenance in the HerbMedPro database. To date, 69 herbs have been adopted.



Each adopted herb is continuously researched for new articles and scientific and clinical studies, ensuring that its HerbMedPro record stays current and robust. The result is an unparalleled resource not only for researchers, health professionals, industry, and consumers, but for all members of the herbal and dietary supplements community.



HerbMedPro is available to ABC members at the Academic level and higher. Its “sister” site, HerbMed, is free and available to the general public. In keeping with the ABC’s position as an independent research and education organization, herb adopters do not influence the scientific information that is compiled for their respective adopted herbs.





About the American Botanical Council

Public Relations American Botanical Council (512) 926-4900 x129 publicrelations@herbalgram.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.