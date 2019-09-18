Tyson Foods Launches Pact® Brand Refrigerated Snack Bites with Functional Benefits

Company Continues to Innovate Refrigerated Snacks While Providing Consumers with More Protein Options

Developed by the company’s team of nutrition and culinary experts, Pact® Snack Bites are expected to tap into a growing functional food market projected to reach $100 billion in the U.S. by 20251. Functional foods have potential to offer positive effects on health and wellness and can help people fill gaps in nutrition.

Pact Snack Bites are literally packed with nutrition. Made with real fruits and nuts, they have 10-plus wholesome ingredients per serving and contain ingredients like kombucha, matcha and turmeric. At a time when interest in fewer ingredients on a label has gained attention, Pact has more – which means more purposeful nutrition in each bite.

Pact products are also a good source of protein and include live probiotic cultures, prebiotic fiber and collagen protein. Research continues to confirm the importance of gut health in overall health and well-being, and the fiber, prebiotics and probiotics in Pact Snack Bites are important contributors.

“Consumers are looking for delicious, convenient foods to deliver essential protein and other functional benefits,” said Noelle O’Mara, Group President of Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. “As one of the largest food companies in the world and a leader in protein, we are in a strong position to capture that demand as we continue to innovate with exciting new products like Pact.”

Sixty-five percent of people are seeking foods with functional benefits2 while the number of snacking occasions continues to increase as the lines between breakfast, lunch and dinner blur. “We are innovating at the intersection of these trends,” said O’Mara, “giving consumers more convenient, nutritious snack options.”

A snack crafted to be “full of good”

Pact® Snack Bites are available in four varieties using an array of ingredient combinations created to deliver both flavor and function:

Gut Instinct – Cranberry + Kombucha Probiotic Snack Bites – Made with green banana flour, cranberries and kombucha for a fruity and tart flavor. Benefits include 1 billion live cultures, 3g prebiotics, 9g protein and 4g fiber.

Made with green banana flour, cranberries and kombucha for a fruity and tart flavor. Benefits include 1 billion live cultures, 3g prebiotics, 9g protein and 4g fiber. Gut Ahead – Turmeric + Ginger Prebiotic Snack Bites – Made with green banana flour, ginger and turmeric for a savory and spice-forward flavor. Benefits include 1 billion live cultures, 3g prebiotics, 8g protein and 4g fiber.

Made with green banana flour, ginger and turmeric for a savory and spice-forward flavor. Benefits include 1 billion live cultures, 3g prebiotics, 8g protein and 4g fiber. Vibe On – Mint Matcha + Blueberry Energizing Snack Bites – Made with wild blueberries, peppermint oil and matcha for an aromatic and slightly sweet flavor. Benefits include 1000mg omega-3, 55mg magnesium, 9g protein and 3g fiber.

Made with wild blueberries, peppermint oil and matcha for an aromatic and slightly sweet flavor. Benefits include 1000mg omega-3, 55mg magnesium, 9g protein and 3g fiber. Glow With It – Cocoa + Coconut Collagen Snack Bites – Made with coconut flakes, cocoa and collagen protein for a rich, yet sweet flavor. Benefits include 750mg omega-3, 950mg grape seed oil, 10g protein and 3g fiber.

Pact® products do not contain artificial flavors, and while they are refrigerated to maintain freshness and functionality, they can be enjoyed without refrigeration for up to a week. All four varieties offer a good source of protein.

Go-to-Market Approach

Pact Snack Bites will debut with a campaign on Indiegogo, a crowd-funding platform the Pact brand team is leveraging to test its product before broader roll-out. The campaign invites Indiegogo’s early adopter community and brand advocates to try the product and provide real-time feedback.

“Pact is part of our disruptive innovation model to create, iterate and bring products to market faster,” said O’Mara. “It’s also part of our multi-dimensional approach to innovation which includes creating food that is fresh and less processed, in flexible forms that fit seamlessly into consumers’ lives, and that is functional with important health and well-being benefits.”

Other recent product innovations from the company include Raised and Rooted® plant-based nuggets and blended burgers and Aidells® Blends meatballs and sausages made with ancient grains and other ingredients. These join other category game-changers like Hillshire® Snacking premium small plates, and Jimmy Dean® Delights® Egg’wich breadless breakfast sandwiches and protein Breakfast Bowls.

For more information on Pact Snack Bites, visit https://www.pactfoods.com/ or follow on social at @eatpact.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 121,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit WWW.TYSONFOODS.COM

