Creative Energy Expands Green Platform in Toronto

Leading district energy provider positioned for accelerated growth

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Energy , which owns and operates one of the largest thermal energy networks in Canada, today announced that Diego Mandelbaum, an experienced mechanical engineer specializing in district energy, electrification and low-carbon energy systems across industrial, commercial and institutional buildings, has joined the company as Vice President, Business Development in its new Toronto office where he will lead Creative Energy’s growth and network expansion.



Prior to joining Creative Energy, Mr. Mandelbaum was a managing principal for Stantec, an international engineering, architecture, and consulting company, and was responsible for the top line growth of their largest vertical infrastructure practice within the firm. While at Stantec, Diego served as a consultant for energy projects across Canada, providing insight as an engineer-of-record, project manager, and principal-in-charge, among other roles.

"Further expanding our presence in Toronto is a natural step in our business growth strategy," said Krishnan Iyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Creative Energy. "We are excited to welcome Diego to our team, bringing his vast experience with district energy systems, strong track record of business growth, extensive technical excellence and commitment to collaborative partnerships.”

“I am excited to assume this new role and help build on Creative Energy’s presence in Toronto and other key markets,” said Mr. Mandelbaum. “As a proven network with a 50-year operating history in Vancouver, I look forward to creating new partnerships and opportunities to offer more Canadian communities innovative, reliable and low-carbon energy.”

Creative Energy currently has 14 kilometres of distribution pipes, serving more than 210 buildings in downtown Vancouver at a 99.9% reliability rate. Creative Energy delivers multiple innovative neighbourhood energy systems in Canada, including Mirvish Village in Toronto and Oakridge in Vancouver, among others. These projects, which incorporate a range of environmentally-friendly technologies, including cooling and cooling heat recovery, ocean exchange, geoexchange, and combined heat and power.

About Creative Energy

Recognized as a leader in innovative neighbourhood solutions, Creative Energy provides flexible energy systems that drive sustainability and community growth, shaping great cities across North America. Visit us at www.creative.energy .

For further information:

Krishnan Iyer, President &CEO

Tel: (604)692-2110

Email: Krishnan @Creative.Energy



