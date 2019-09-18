Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage the Perry Farm at Warrington Community

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic has been named as the managing agent for the Perry Farm at Warrington community in Warrington Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania.



The Perry Farm at Warrington community is comprised of 48 single-family homes and conveniently located in the highly sought-after Central Bucks School District. The property, in Warrington Township, Bucks County, is positioned near shopping centers, restaurants, and a myriad of recreational activities. Residents will also enjoy easy access to major commuter routes, including Routes 611, 309, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.



"Associa Mid-Atlantic is excited to have been chosen as the trusted management partner for the Perry Farm at Warrington community,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Our branch continues to focus on expanding our client base, providing the best services available, and expanding our customer outreach. We will be working with the board to develop the community and achieve their ultimate vision.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



