County Line Energy Corp. (OTC: CYLC) Greenlights Phase 2 Development for Grow Box 5000

Santa Ana, CA, Sept. 18, 2019 -- County Line Energy Corp. ("County Line" or the "Company") (OTC: CYLC), is pleased to announce the 11 month trial for the Grow Box 5000 ("GB5K") has completed with the GB5K meeting or exceeding all expectations. The self-enclosed ecosystem has simplified the growing process for medicinal plants, fresh vegetables, and growing processes for growing a variety of plants in a controlled or uncontrolled environment.



With Phase 1 complete, CYLC has decided to move to Phase 2, which includes fully automated systems for advanced growing and management prototypes.

“We expect to deliver the fully automated machines 1st quarter 2020. These systems will contain software to assist in controlling the environment of the GB5K to ensure the highest yields possible, regulating lighting, water, and atmospheric changes,” stated Emanuel Margaretis, CEO of County Line Energy Corp, and inventor of the Grow Box 5000.

The GB5K units can be custom skinned to integrate with any type of home décor. Further, it will be available in a variety of sized to ensure households of any size will have the most efficient outcome.

About County Line Energy Corp.

County Line Energy Corp. (OTC: CYLC) is engaged in the business of managing ecosystems to ensure optimal growth of “greens”. Indoor, outdoor, controlled, non-controlled ecosystems are our specialty. Our proprietary algorithms and software ensure optimal growth conditions.

