Couchbase Creates On-Ramp from SQL to NoSQL with Latest Release

Couchbase Server 6.5 to deliver multi-document transaction support and query enhancements for feature parity with relational databases

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oracle OpenWorld, Booth #610, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced new features in Couchbase Server that include support for multi-document ACID transactions and a host of query enhancements. Couchbase Server 6.5 will deliver feature parity with SQL and relational database management systems (RDBMS), making it easier for enterprises to develop business-critical applications on Couchbase. Couchbase Server 6.5 is currently in beta and will be generally available this winter.

As enterprises continue to create new applications to maintain competitiveness in a fast-moving digital environment, there is an increased need for a more agile, performant, and scalable database on which these applications are built. With Couchbase Server 6.5, developers already accustomed to working with the SQL open standard can leverage these same skills within a NoSQL environment to address the requirements of today’s web, mobile and IoT applications.

Key highlights of Couchbase Server 6.5 include:

Distributed ACID transactions

While Couchbase Server has always supported single document transactions, Couchbase Server 6.5 will offer distributed ACID transactions across multiple documents and multiple nodes. As a distributed scale-out data platform, Couchbase has a long-standing distinction of being a leader in scalability, performance, and high availability. With multi-document distributed transactions, Couchbase remains true to those tenets. The addition of multi-document distributed transactions allows Couchbase to provide transactions semantics without compromising performance and scale it has always been known for.

Query enhancements

Couchbase Server 6.5 delivers numerous query enhancements, including RDBMS ANSI standard equivalent window functions, which simplify complex queries and reduces code complexity, particularly for financial and statistical reporting. In fact, in a forthcoming report titled Database Query Comparative Analysis, IT consultancy Altoros compares the query capabilities of Couchbase against two other approaches. Across the nine business scenarios Altoros tested against, Altoros found that Couchbase’s declarative approach versus a leading competitor’s procedural approach resulted in significantly less code developers must write when creating applications.

Couchbase also introduces and previews query optimization for NoSQL. The patent-pending cost-based query optimizer, much like in RDBMS, helps developers eliminate time spent on tweaking queries by using a rule-based optimizer to choose the optimal execution plan.

Supporting quotes

“Couchbase is bringing together features of NoSQL with the familiarity and query power of SQL, making it easy for RDBMS developers to adopt and create new applications. So it’s not a matter of either/or, it’s ‘this’ and ‘this.’ Today’s developers are creating a different class of application using the agility of NoSQL, but increasingly find that they also require the integrity and consistency of relational, including support for transactions. Couchbase 6.5 marries SQL and transactions with NoSQL quite nicely.”

--Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, IDC

“Recently, at the latest edition of OpenHack – a hackathon by Infosys, hundreds of our developers experienced Couchbase. The response has been enthusiastic since Couchbase is SQL-based and is easy to learn and develop on. I’m confident that Couchbase’s support for multi-document ACID compliance and several other exciting new features will uncover a broad range of data use cases for our clients.”

--Gautam Khanna, VP and Head, Modernization Practice, Infosys

“When I was introduced to SQL for JSON, I quickly realized I had the flexibility to query with a language that looks 99 percent the same as SQL. So for all of our developers, it was an easy transition. With the new query enhancements planned for 6.5, we are excited to see Couchbase continuing to widen the opportunities for our SQL developers to leverage the promises of NoSQL.”

--Buddhika Rathnayaka, Lead Senior Engineer, American Express

“Today's market reality is that NoSQL databases are critical for modern business applications. Enterprises are looking to NoSQL databases to provide equivalent relational database functionality that they still depend on. With support for multi-document transactions that we are delivering in 6.5, we are addressing this need whereby Couchbase can be relied on for both NoSQL advantages -- schema flexibility, scale and performance-- as well as relational database mainstays such as SQL and transactions. Bridging traditional databases to modern NoSQL database in this unique way, Couchbase Server 6.5 will exponentially accelerate application development, delivery, deployment, and scaling.”

--Ravi Mayuram, SVP of Engineering and CTO, Couchbase

Resources

Download Couchbase Server 6.5 beta here

Read more about Couchbase Server 6.5 in our dedicated blogs

Read about ACID Transactions in Couchbase

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multi-cloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Christina Knittel Couchbase 7752092461 christina.knittel@couchbase.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.