Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Asset Management Software

Company delivers IT Asset Management tools to Government through eight technology solutions partners

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded a multiple-award, firm-fixed-price Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in accordance with the company’s General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule contract. The BPA is signed for a ten-year period of performance through July 14, 2029.



Under the agreement, Carahsoft and authorized reseller partners will jointly provide asset management software, software maintenance support and information technology professional services to the DoD, U.S. intelligence community and Coast Guard from the following solutions providers:

BeyondTrust Corporation

DataLocker Inc.

HyTrust, Inc.

Micro Focus Government Solutions

Nlyte Software

Oblong Industries

SafeNet Assured Technologies

Zscaler, Inc.

“These eight vendors offer critical capabilities that will enable the Department of Defense to better protect its most important assets – the warfighter, sensitive DoD data and mission-critical IT systems,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Carahsoft is proud to support the DoD and intelligence sector, and this BPA will further simplify the procurement process for our government customers.”

This BPA supports the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and is intended to reduce the contracting and open market costs associated with the traditional procurement process, including searching for sources, developing technical documents and solicitations, negotiating contractual terms, and evaluating offers.

Asset management software solutions are available under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-19-A-0120 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Carahsoft IT Asset Management BPA team at (703) 889-9878 or ITAMBPA@Carahsoft.com .

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

Carahsoft Technology Corp.

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.