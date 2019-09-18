The Manufacture and Wholesale of Basic Iron and Steel Market in South Africa 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture and Wholesale of Basic Iron and Steel in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Manufacture and Wholesale of Basic Iron and Steel:



South Africa was the world's 25th-largest crude steel producer in 2018, with output of 6.3 million tons (Mt). South Africa exported 2.7Mt of semi-finished and finished steel products worth US$2.4bn. The country produced 5.4Mt of iron and exported 662.4 kilotons (kt) of iron worth US$245.2m. The volume of basic iron and steel products produced increased by 1.6% between in the year to March 2019, while the sales value of these products at current prices rose by 9.0% over the same period. High production costs, the inconsistent supply of electricity, and poor domestic demand continue to have a significant impact on the performance of local manufacturers and wholesalers of basic iron and steel.



Industry Under Threat:



The local steel sector has been in decline since 2008/9, with pricing, margins and profitability being negatively affected by surplus, the large number of competitors, weak demand, and imports of cheap steel. Demand from the important steel-consuming construction sector has decreased as fewer projects are being undertaken by the private and public sectors. Consumption by the mining sector has also declined. The stainless steel industry is affected by cheaper imports from China, high labour costs, and increasing electricity prices. A proposed US$10bn metallurgical complex in the Musina Makhado special economic zone is expected to have significant repercussions for the local industry.



Report Coverage:



This report on the Manufacture and Wholesale of Basic Iron and Steel includes comprehensive information and statistics on the size and state of the sector, production and exports and the factors that influence the sector in South Africa, on the continent and globally. There are profiles of 46 companies including the four largest primary steel producers, ArcelorMittal South Africa, Cape Gate, Columbus Stainless and Scaw Metals. Other profiles include Coega Steels, which is doubling plant capacity, and Allied Steelrode, which commissioned a second stretcher leveller in response to increasing demand for stretched and flattened steel.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Rising Input Costs

5.3. Inconsistent Supply of and Increasing Cost of Electricity

5.4. Environmental Concerns & Carbon Tax

5.5. Government Support

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



COMPANY PROFILES



Macsteel Service Centres SA (Pty) Ltd

Meshco (Pty) Ltd

Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd

Aveng Ltd

Consolidated Steel Industries (Pty) Ltd

Aeroton Steel (Pty) Ltd

Sandvik (Pty) Ltd

Mazor Group Ltd

A Holman Trading Company (Pty) Ltd

Industrial Metal Profiling CC

Stewarts and Lloyds Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Clotan Steel (Pty) Ltd

Barnes Reinforcing Industries (Pty) Ltd

Allied Steelrode (Pty) Ltd

Pro Roof Steel and Tube (Pty) Ltd

Jaguar Metals (Pty) Ltd

N J R Steel Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Argent Industrial Ltd

Robor (Pty) Ltd

Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd

Andrew Mentis (Pty) Ltd

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd

Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd

Fischer South Africa Facilities (Pty) Ltd

Garsin Engineering CC

Scaw South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cap Star Steel (Pty) Ltd

BSi Steel (Pty) Ltd

Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd

Macdonald Steel SA (Pty) Ltd

Augusta Steel (Pty) Ltd

Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd

Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd

Hall Longmore Holdings (Pty) Ltd

SA Metal Group (Pty) Ltd

Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd

EVRAZ Highveld Steel and Vanadium Ltd

Neven Matthews (Pty) Ltd

Barnes Tubing Industries (Pty) Ltd

Iron Mineral Beneficiation Services (Pty) Ltd

Africa Pipe Industries (Pty) Ltd

Consolidated Wire Industries (Pty) Ltd

Steeledale (Pty) Ltd

Richards Bay Titanium (Pty) Ltd

Tronox Mineral Sands (Pty) Ltd

Unica Iron and Steel (Pty) Ltd

