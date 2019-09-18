Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Featured on CBS News 10 in Oregon Discussing State's Booming Hemp Industry

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today CEO Bruce Perlowin was featured in a CBS affiliate news segment regarding the booming hemp industry in Oregon.



The CBS News 10 article entitled “Hemp In The Valley” and accompanying video segment showcase Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin as he discussed Southern Oregon’s hemp industry growth and advanced level of agricultural life cycles. The area, as Perlowin describes in the segment, is four or five years ahead of the nation, which he says in hemp-industry terms, means the area is four or five decades more advanced.

Perlowin started Hemp, Inc. in an effort to change the world, explained the CBS 10 News reporter. Describing efforts in the hemp bioplastics industry, Perlowin outlined this sector to the news outlet further.

“Hemp plastics, just one division out of the 25,000 things you can make out of hemp, was bigger than all of medical marijuana and recreational marijuana put together,” Perlowin said in the interview. “Why stick with something that's going to level out? It hasn't yet because older people are just now discovering medical marijuana for all their needs. But hemp has a 20 or 30-year curve.”

The hemp crop, as Perlowin describes in the segment, is booming and full of beneficial aspects including the roots, stems, buds, and all of the various cannabinoids that researchers are starting to discover. During the interview, Perlowin noted that even though the hemp industry is moving quickly, with rapid growth come mistakes within the industry, and this is expected.

Perlowin is quoted in the article stating, “Every farmer is going to make mistakes and they're going to lose a lot of money. They're going to learn from those mistakes, but they don't learn by reading it in a textbook. You learn by actually doing it.”

The article reveals Perlowin’s vision of hemp saving the family farm and details that a family can grow acres of hemp for profit throughout the entire year. The article also states that industrial hemp has many applications and is an economic benefit and clean alternative to many items, such as paper.

According to the publication, there were 584 growers, 212 handlers and 11,514 acres registered in 2018. This year, as of early September, there are 1,915 growers, 475 handlers and nearly 63,000 acres registered to hemp, demonstrating the state’s boom.

Southern Oregon is an area where Hemp, Inc.’s subsidiary, The Hemp University, hosts workshops for hemp farmers and entrepreneurs. The last Hemp University in Oregon of the year will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019, and will be in partnership with Southern Oregon Hemp Co-Op. The all-day event will host a workshop during the day to educate farmers on how to be profitable. In the evening, there will be an awards gala that will feature the Golden Grow Awards initiative, which will help facilitate a regional identity initiative.

To read the CBS News Channel 10 article and watch the video segment, please click here .

To listen to past Hemp University workshops, please visit hemp-university.teachable.com .

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page , where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website . According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com



