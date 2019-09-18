Manufacture of Basic Chemicals, Other Chemicals and Industrial Gases in South Africa 2019: The Chemicals Sector Generated an Estimated Revenue of R220Bn in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Basic Chemicals, Other Chemicals and Industrial Gases in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Manufacture of Basic Chemicals, Other Chemicals and Industrial Gases :

In 2017 the chemicals sector contributed just under 3% of GDP and accounted for 21.4% of the total manufacturing GDP in the country. Sales in 2018 were estimated at R220bn. The sector receives government support as it creates jobs and supports exports. There has been little increase in production since the early 2000s. Key events for the sector will be decisions on whether shale gas exploration is permitted, and whether the discovery of a potential 1 billion barrels of gas off South Africa's coast could potentially provide an abundance of low cost inputs into the chemical industry.

New Resources:

The most significant recent gas reserve discoveries include shale gas in the Karoo and the recent announcement by Total that it found a potential 1 billion barrels of wet gas' (gas that contains a small amount of oil) in Brulpadda off South Africa's south coast, which could be a game changer for the industry. These discoveries could decrease the costs of raw materials used in the production of chemicals and reduce energy costs. The Brulpadda discovery is particularly important, with options to either integrate the gas from the field to chemical companies already based in Mossel Bay or to supply cheaper sources of fuel for energy or a combination. Environmental impact assessments and feasibilities still need to be completed.

Report Coverage:

This report focuses on the manufacture of basic chemicals, speciality chemicals and industrial gases. It includes information on the size and state of the industry and the factors that influence its success. There are profiles of 22 companies including major players such as Sasol, Shell Downstream, AECI and Omnia as well as specialist producers such as Foskor and Evonik Peroxide.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Supply Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.3. Labour

5.4. Environmental Concerns

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

Aeci Ltd

African Oxygen Ltd

Air Liquide (Pty) Ltd

Air Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Basf South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Buckman Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Clariant Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dow Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Engen Petroleum Ltd

Evonik Peroxide Africa (Pty) Ltd

Foskor (Pty) Ltd

Gold Reef Speciality Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Lanxess (Pty) Ltd

Ncp Chlorchem (Pty) Ltd

Omnia Holdings Ltd

Orion Engineered Carbons (Pty) Ltd

Orthochem (Pty) Ltd

Pelchem (Pty) Ltd

Richbay Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Rolfes Holdings Ltd

Sasol South Africa Ltd

Shell Downstream South Africa (Pty) Ltd

