Huawei Unveils Intelligent OptiX Network Strategy and New Product Series for Enterprises

OptiXtrans, OptiXaccess, and OptiXstar Lay Solid Foundations for Enterprise Digitalization

Shanghai, China, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, Huawei unveiled its Intelligent OptiX Network strategy for global enterprises at HUAWEI CONNECT 2019 held in Shanghai. Huawei also launched innovative products across three series: OptiXtrans, OptiXaccess, and OptiXstar (three OptiXs), to cope with all-optical data centers, all-optical transmission, and all-optical campus scenarios.

According to Huawei's Global Industry Vision 2025 (GIV2025), 100 billion connections will be created across such industries as public utilities, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and finance, enabling the drive to digital transformation by 2025, when 85% of enterprise applications will be cloud-based.

Richard Jin, President of the Huawei Transmission & Access Product Line, commented: "With the upgrading of enterprise digital transformation, the traditional network architecture needs to be reshaped. Based on the advantages of fiber optical technologies in bandwidth, energy consumption and transmission stability, an increasing number of industries are using optical connections in the production and operation environments to reduce network transmission costs, boost operational efficiency, and improve network experience. As the leader of the optical industry, Huawei has released the Intelligent OptiX Network strategy and the "three OptiXs" series of innovative products for the enterprise market to build ubiquitous optical connectivity as an all-optical foundation for the digital transformation of enterprises.”

Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 Enables Smoother Data Center Interconnection

Cloud and big data are driving a new round of ICT transformation, and data center investment has become a hot topic. In addition, cloud computing capabilities are gradually extended to the network edge. Data center interconnection (DCI) faces three challenges: insufficient equipment room space and fiber resources, difficult capacity expansion, and complex O&M.

Huawei launched the industry's first intelligent DCI product, Huawei OptiXtrans DC908, for all-optical data center scenarios to build ultra-broadband, simplified, and intelligent DCI networks. This product is designed for global data center customers and based on a simplified architecture. Supporting one-click service provisioning without professional operations, deployment takes less than eight minutes. With a 48T transmission capacity over one optical fiber, fiber connections are reduced by 90% per site. Based on dedicated chips and algorithms, networks can be managed intelligently and faults can be quickly located.

Huawei OptiXtrans E9600 Enables More Secure Enterprise Production Communication

Within industries closely related to the national economy and the livelihoods of citizens, such as energy, electric power, transportation, education, and finance, a large amount of production data is transmitted on the backbone network between major cities every day. As a result, it is of vital importance to guarantee the security of production communications.

Huawei launched the industry's first intelligent all-optical transmission device for enterprises, Huawei OptiXtrans E9600, boasting ultra-broadband, simplified, and intelligent features. It supports 200G ultra-long-haul transmission over a 5,000 km distance without electrical regeneration, ensuring industrial-grade security and high reliability of long-distance data transmission. In addition, intelligent O&M is enabled, achieving service self-healing in seconds.

Huawei OptiXaccess and OptiXstar Enable More Efficient Enterprise Operations

A traditional campus operates multiple networks, which can be difficult to manage. Network construction and O&M costs remain high, and are unable to meet the increasing network requirements of the digital era.

To address these challenges, Huawei launched the all-optical campus solution for enterprises, unveiling the optical access and optical terminal product series including Huawei OptiXaccess E5801, OptiXstar P891E, Huawei OptiXstar P813E, and Huawei OptiXstar T672E. Utilizing an all-optical simplified architecture and eco-friendly optical fibers, these products reconstruct traditional campus networks and deliver next-generation smart campuses for a range of industries, including education, electric power, transportation, hotel, and healthcare, and so on.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

