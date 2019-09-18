Adult and Childrens Nappies Market in South Africa 2019: Disposable Baby Nappy Sales in South Africa were Estimated at R4.1bn in 2015

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult and Childrens Nappies in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Adult and Children's Nappies:



Nappy sales continue to increase due to the convenience of disposable nappies and a growing middle class with more disposable income. However, manufacturers are being challenged by slowing birth rates and financially-strained consumers who are struggling to keep up with the high costs of disposables. The local adult nappy sector is growing slowly, mainly due to the high cost. There is still a stigma attached to incontinence, which continues to curb higher sales volumes in the sector.



Competitive Market:



There is no recent confirmed value, but disposable baby nappy sales in South Africa were estimated at R4.1bn in 2015. Procter & Gamble which manufactures Pampers, held the leading position with a 41% market share in 2015, followed by Kimberley-Clark, which produces Huggies. Cuddlers, owned by Lodestone Brands, held the third largest market share. Reusable nappy sales grew by 7.5% over 2017/2018 and this sector is set to become a R6bn market in the next four years.



Environmental Impact:



Nappies are the third largest consumer item in landfills and make up about 4% of all solid waste. One child using disposables nappies will generate 952kg worth of nappy waste in landfills, and it takes 250 to 500 years for the average disposable nappy to fully biodegrade. Companies continue to work at solutions, such as Procter & Gamble's technology that can turn soiled nappies into valuable material, such as plastic cellulose and absorbent material.



Report Coverage:



This report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of adult and children's nappies in South Africa. There are 11 company profiles including the major multinational manufacturers, manufacturers of adult disposables Validus Medical and Lodestone Brands, reusable distributors such as Mother Nature Products and online retailers such as Bamboo Baby.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.2. Regulations

4.2.1. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.3. Continental

4.4. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Government Intervention

5.2. Declining Birth Rates

5.3. Economic Environment and Input Costs

5.4. Marketing

5.5. Labour

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. REFERENCES

9.1. Publications

9.2. Websites



COMPANY PROFILES



Procter and Gamble Manufacturing SA (Pty) Ltd

Kimberly-Clark of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

HARTMANN-Vitamed (Pty) Ltd

C Hawkins

Artemis Brands (Pty) Ltd

Rainbow Nappies CC

Mother Nature Products CC

Lodestone Brands (Pty) Ltd

Validus Medical (Pty) Ltd

Bamboo Baby (Pty) Ltd

R P International Toiletries CC

