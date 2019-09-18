Vector Solutions Launches Vector Scheduling Workforce Management Solution

New Software Streamlines Scheduling, Resourcing and Human Capital Management for Commercial Sector Industries

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leader in industry-focused eLearning and performance support solutions, announced the launch of Vector Scheduling, a dynamic platform for employee scheduling, resourcing, and human capital management, for its commercial sector industries.

Joining forces with CrewSense, a recently acquired product that provides workforce management software for mission critical industries, Vector Scheduling brings robust and configurable scheduling and operational tools to businesses through Vector’s Commercial brands, RedVector, Convergence Training, and IndustrySafe. The user-friendly platform ensures that schedules are maintained efficiently and accurately; open shifts are filled in an automated, fair, and equitable fashion; and, detailed workforce analytics and reporting are easily obtained.

“Vector Scheduling provides an entire workforce management suite for our most critical commercial sector industries, reaffirming our commitment to bring comprehensive, world-class performance optimization solutions to our clients,” said Marc Scheipe, COO of Vector Solutions. “This new functionality addresses the challenges organizations face when managing their employees’ schedules. Now, Vector Solutions’ customers can streamline and simplify the scheduling process with an innovative, all-in-one solution.”

Casey McIntosh, CrewSense founder and product general manager, focuses on maximizing the platform’s capabilities across all Vector Solutions brands, and believes the intuitive scheduling software is a perfect match for Vector’s commercial sector clients.

“At CrewSense and now at Vector Solutions, we’ve made it our mission to serve high-paced 24-7 workforces,” said McIntosh. “Historically, our scheduling platform has been used in the public sector by fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies. By expanding this dynamic tool into the commercial sector and other industries, Vector is able to better serve their clients by offering a more complete workforce management solution.”

CrewSense’s scheduling and workforce management platform was first integrated into Vector’s Public Sector Business Unit through its TargetSolutions brand. The platform then expanded into Vector’s Casino Essentials brand, where it provides a full workforce management suite for gaming operators.

To learn more or request a Vector Scheduling demo, please visit www.redvector.com/workforce-scheduling-software or www.convergencetraining.com/workforce-scheduling-software.aspx.

About Vector Solutions Commercial

Vector Solutions Commercial Business Unit, a leader in eLearning and performance support, serves the architectural, engineering, construction, manufacturing, industrial, IT, gaming and facilities management industries through its RedVector, Convergence Training, and IndustrySafe product portfolio. Its award-winning SaaS platform delivers professional development, accident tracking, incident reporting, credential management, and performance support tools along with an extensive library of nearly 4,700 courses. Vector Solutions Commercial offers individual courses as well as large-scale corporate training and performance management solutions, featuring customizable and easily accessible online and mobile courses with nearly 100 state and national accreditations. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brand, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more complaint organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

Attachment

Kara Schafer Vector Solutions 8138642664 kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.