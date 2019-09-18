South African Manufacture of Dairy Products 2019: Raw Milk Production Increased by 2.7% in 2017 and Almost 4% in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Dairy Products in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Manufacture of Dairy Products: Volumes of raw milk and other dairy products grew in 2017 and 2018 after five years of challenges including continuous decline in demand, contraction in producer numbers, low producer prices, shrinking margins and growing competition from within the sector and other beverage industries. Raw milk production increased by 2.7% in 2017 and almost 4% in 2018. Sales of UHT (long-life) milk, fermented milk product maas and packaged cheese grew strongly, but sales of butter and yoghurt declined due to high prices.



Industry Concerns: Rising UHT milk imports are a concern to the industry which may approach the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) for trade protection and tariff dispensation. The industry expects better balance in supply and demand, locally and globally, in 2019, with tightening supply leading to improved producer prices. Rising input costs such as electricity, fuel, fertiliser, feed costs, machinery and equipment and packaging are affecting producers in the sector. While consumption of fresh milk is fairly stagnant or declining in developing countries, there is an increase in demand for products such as butter, cheese, yoghurt, whey, milk powders and dairy desserts.



Report Coverage: This report focuses on the South African manufacture of dairy products. It describes the producers and processors across a range of products and the factors influencing their success. There are comprehensive profiles of 34 notable industry players. These include the Coega, Sundale and Woodland dairies in the Eastern Cape, where milk production has more than doubled since 2005, making it the top milk-producing province. Profiles of ice cream makers include those of Froneri (Dairymaid), Gattis and Unique Dairy Products. Companies involved in recent corporate action including Ladismith Cheese Company, which was bought by Sea Harvest in August 2018 for R537m and Clover, which has received a buyout offer from Israeli-owned International Beer Breweries, valuing Clover at R4.8bn, are also profiled.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Government Intervention

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Operating Costs

5.4. Consumer Trends

5.5. Labour

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Cyclicality

5.8. Environmental Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



Bandini Cheese (Pty) Ltd

Clover SA (Pty) Ltd

Coega Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Danone Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Darling Romery (Pty) Ltd

Denmar Estates (Pty) Ltd

Dewfresh (Pty) Ltd

Douglasdale Dairy (Pty) Ltd

DWR Hertzog

Fair Cape Dairies (Pty) Ltd

Fairfield Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Far End Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Farmgate Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Froneri South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gattis Ice Cream (Pty) Ltd

La Montanara Melkery (Pty) Ltd

Ladismith Cheese Company (Pty) Ltd

Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd

Mooivallei Suiwel (Pty) Ltd

Mountainview Dairy CC

Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Orange Grove Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Parmalat South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Polar Ice Cream Company (Pty) Ltd

Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd

Sundale Free Range Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Trademodel Seven (Pty) Ltd

Transem (Pty) Ltd

Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Unique Dairy Products (Pty) Ltd

Wesmelk Melkery (Pty) Ltd

WJ Khourie

Woodlands Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Wynn-With Milk Farm (Pty) Ltd

