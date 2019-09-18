South African Manufacture of Dairy Products 2019: Raw Milk Production Increased by 2.7% in 2017 and Almost 4% in 2018
Manufacture of Dairy Products: Volumes of raw milk and other dairy products grew in 2017 and 2018 after five years of challenges including continuous decline in demand, contraction in producer numbers, low producer prices, shrinking margins and growing competition from within the sector and other beverage industries. Raw milk production increased by 2.7% in 2017 and almost 4% in 2018. Sales of UHT (long-life) milk, fermented milk product maas and packaged cheese grew strongly, but sales of butter and yoghurt declined due to high prices.
Industry Concerns: Rising UHT milk imports are a concern to the industry which may approach the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) for trade protection and tariff dispensation. The industry expects better balance in supply and demand, locally and globally, in 2019, with tightening supply leading to improved producer prices. Rising input costs such as electricity, fuel, fertiliser, feed costs, machinery and equipment and packaging are affecting producers in the sector. While consumption of fresh milk is fairly stagnant or declining in developing countries, there is an increase in demand for products such as butter, cheese, yoghurt, whey, milk powders and dairy desserts.
Report Coverage: This report focuses on the South African manufacture of dairy products. It describes the producers and processors across a range of products and the factors influencing their success. There are comprehensive profiles of 34 notable industry players. These include the Coega, Sundale and Woodland dairies in the Eastern Cape, where milk production has more than doubled since 2005, making it the top milk-producing province. Profiles of ice cream makers include those of Froneri (Dairymaid), Gattis and Unique Dairy Products. Companies involved in recent corporate action including Ladismith Cheese Company, which was bought by Sea Harvest in August 2018 for R537m and Clover, which has received a buyout offer from Israeli-owned International Beer Breweries, valuing Clover at R4.8bn, are also profiled.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size Of The Industry
4. State Of The Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Government Intervention
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Rising Operating Costs
5.4. Consumer Trends
5.5. Labour
5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Cyclicality
5.8. Environmental Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- Bandini Cheese (Pty) Ltd
- Clover SA (Pty) Ltd
- Coega Dairy (Pty) Ltd
- Danone Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Darling Romery (Pty) Ltd
- Denmar Estates (Pty) Ltd
- Dewfresh (Pty) Ltd
- Douglasdale Dairy (Pty) Ltd
- DWR Hertzog
- Fair Cape Dairies (Pty) Ltd
- Fairfield Dairy (Pty) Ltd
- Far End Dairy (Pty) Ltd
- Farmgate Dairy (Pty) Ltd
- Froneri South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Gattis Ice Cream (Pty) Ltd
- La Montanara Melkery (Pty) Ltd
- Ladismith Cheese Company (Pty) Ltd
- Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Mooivallei Suiwel (Pty) Ltd
- Mountainview Dairy CC
- Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Orange Grove Dairy (Pty) Ltd
- Parmalat South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Polar Ice Cream Company (Pty) Ltd
- Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd
- Sundale Free Range Dairy (Pty) Ltd
- Trademodel Seven (Pty) Ltd
- Transem (Pty) Ltd
- Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Unique Dairy Products (Pty) Ltd
- Wesmelk Melkery (Pty) Ltd
- WJ Khourie
- Woodlands Dairy (Pty) Ltd
- Wynn-With Milk Farm (Pty) Ltd
