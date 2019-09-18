QuinStreet’s MoneyRates.com Wins Consumer World Awards® Website Achievement of the Year

Winners to be honored at SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony on October 28, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Foster City, CA, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) announced today that its expert website MoneyRates.com has earned the prestigious Consumer World Awards® Website Achievement of the Year. The coveted annual Consumer World Awards® program honors excellence in new products and services.

Judges from a broad spectrum of the industry worldwide evaluated published web content and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers.

MoneyRates.com offers assistance to consumers making significant financial decisions by undertaking research and providing insights into how to plan for and finance personal goals. Consumer World Awards® recognized the MoneyRates.com study “The Best States for Healthcare 2019” for its excellence in helping consumers. For this study, MoneyRates.com assessed seven aspects of healthcare in the United States: health-insurance coverage, longevity, child-vaccination coverage, infant survival, nursing-home capacity, hospital capacity, and patient-care doctors per capita.

The results of “The Best States for Healthcare 2019” study are presented in an easy-to-use interactive map showing the rankings of each state. A comparison tool expands to show each of the underlying categories that make up the state’s ranking. Consumers can compare up to three states at a time by selecting alternatives from a dropdown menu or the interactive map.

The report also offers tips designed to help individuals understand financial concepts that can help them reduce capital outlays or use financial products to help them save money more efficiently for healthcare and retirement at the same time.

“We are delighted to be recognized by Consumer World Awards®,” says Richard Barrington, MoneyRates.com’s personal finance expert. “Our goal is to help educate consumers about personal finance so they have the information they need to make important decisions. It’s rewarding to know that our efforts are making a difference.”

About the Consumer World Awards

SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in 10 annual award programs: CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globe Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide’s IT World Awards Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. Learn more about The Consumer World Awards at www.consumerworldawards.com.

About MoneyRates.com

Since 1998, MoneyRates.com has served as a personal finance resource designed to help readers make the most of their money. In addition to a variety of financial calculators, MoneyRates.com researches and tracks CD, savings, and money market rates offered from over 400 financial institutions across the country to offer expert advice on banking, investing and retirement planning.

About QuinStreet

MoneyRates.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc., a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. MoneyRates.com is a member of the company’s expert research and publishing division.

Websites: www.QuinStreet.com and www.MoneyRates.com

Twitter: @MoneyRates

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MoneyRatesdotcom

Rick Judge Liberty Communications for QuinStreet 415-429-5652 QuinStreet@libertycomms.com



