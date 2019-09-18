Vetter’s Chicago Site Wins Award ‘One of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®’

Winning companies recognized for making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole

SKOKIE, Illinois & RAVENSBURG, Germany, September 18, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced today that its US clinical manufacturing facility located at the Illinois Science+Technology Park in Skokie has been named as one of “Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®”.

The award, sponsored by the National Association for Business Resources, recognizes only those companies that have distinguished themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach. An independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry based on key measures in various categories which include among others, Compensation; Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment; Work-Life Balance; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion, and Community Initiatives.

“Vetter is thrilled to be recognized for our efforts, particularly since the key parameters for deciding award winners are those of critical importance to our employees,” said Dr. Susanne Lemaine, President Vetter Development Services USA Inc. “This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to perform consistently at a high level for our customers and to be an attractive company to work for in Chicago.” Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs said of the award, “now with the war on talent hitting the door steps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through their cultural innovation by maximizing their workforce potential.”

Caption: Award received by Kirsten Dickson, HR Manager for Vetter Development Services USA Inc. Picture source: Vetter Pharma International GmbH

About Vetter Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany and the United States. Currently employing 4,600 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability.

Contact Vetter Pharma International GmbH Markus Kirchner Corporate Spokesperson / Media Relations Eywiesenstrasse 5 88212 Ravensburg Germany +49 (0)751-3700-3729 PRnews@vetter-pharma.com

