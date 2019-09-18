Werner Enterprises Supports UNO Students Pursuing Logistics, Supply Chain and Technology Careers

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to support students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) pursuing careers in supply chain management, logistics and information technology with a philanthropic investment in UNO’s College of Information Science and Technology and the supply chain management program in UNO’s College of Business Administration.



“We are proud to promote industry innovation through our partnership with a fellow Omaha-area organization with the common goal of strengthening Omaha as a premier employment destination,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “There is a growing need for talent with technical specialization and this investment reflects Werner’s commitment to becoming an employer of choice for supply chain management, logistics and information technology professionals.”

Werner’s monetary gift to the University of Nebraska Foundation establishes three funds to support a range of UNO student-focused programs, curriculum and events at both the collegiate and secondary education levels. The inaugural Werner Enterprises Lectureship at UNO will feature Werner President and CEO Derek Leathers on April 24, 2020.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

