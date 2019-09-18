Global Bacteriological Testing Market: Analysis, Trends & Key Developments During the Forecast Period, 2017-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bacteriological Testing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bacteriological Testing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancements in biological testing facilities across the world, high growth in emerging economies and wide range of bacteria in comparison to traditional technology.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Advancements in Biological Testing Facilities Across The World

3.1.2 High Growth in Emerging Economies

3.1.3 Increasing Microbial Contamination in Water Reservoirs Due to Increased Urban and Industrial Waste

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Bacteriological Testing Market, By Technology

4.1 Rapid Technology

4.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

4.1.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

4.1.3 Chromatography & Spectrometry

4.1.4 Convenience-Based

4.2 Traditional Technology

4.2.1 Agar Culturing



5 Bacteriological Testing Market, By Bacteria

5.1 Campylobacter

5.2 Salmonella

5.3 Coliform

5.4 Legionella

5.5 Listeria

5.6 Other Bacterias

5.6.1 Shigella

5.6.2 Clostridium

5.6.3 Staphylococcus

5.6.4 Bacillus

5.6.5 Vibrio



6 Bacteriological Testing Market, By Component

6.1 Test Kits

6.2 Reagents & Consumables

6.3 Instruments



7 Bacteriological Testing Market, By End User

7.1 Water

7.1.1 Industrial Wastewater

7.1.2 Fresh Water (Drinking Water & Bottled Water)

7.2 Food & Beverage

7.2.1 Fruits & Vegetables

7.2.2 Dairy

7.2.3 Meat & Poultry

7.2.4 Cereals & Grains

7.2.5 Processed Foods

7.2.6 Beverages

7.3 Bioenergy & Agricultural Research

7.4 Animal Feed Testing

7.5 Cosmetics

7.6 Pharmaceuticals



8 Bacteriological Testing Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 SGS

10.2 3M

10.3 Agilent Technologies

10.4 ALS Limited

10.5 Bio-Rad

10.6 Bureau Veritas

10.7 Eurofins

10.8 Intertek

10.9 Merck

10.10 Romer Labs

10.11 Thermo Fisher

10.12 TUD SUD



