NACD Pacific Southwest Chapter Announces Board Appointments and Upcoming 2019 Corporate Directors Symposium

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Pacific Southwest Chapter today announced the expansion of its chapter leadership with the appointments of Mike Gillmore, Brenda Morris and Mike Tully to its Board of Directors.



The chapter also previewed its upcoming annual USC Marshall Corporate Directors Symposium (USC MCDS), co-hosted with the USC Marshall School of Business. The 2019 USC MCDS, “Greater Expectations, Increased Complexity: Board Leadership Matters,” will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 7:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Jonathan Club in Los Angeles.

New Leadership Appointments

“We are delighted to announce the appointments of chapter members Mike Gillmore, Brenda Morris and Mike Tully to our Board,” said NACD Pacific Southwest Chapter President, Dr. Larry Taylor. “Collectively, they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that helps support our mission of advancing boardroom excellence.”

Mike Gillmore is a retired partner of Ernst & Young LLP (EY). In a career spanning almost 40 years, Gillmore was an audit partner for many of EY’s largest clients in the real estate, hospitality and construction sectors and held numerous leadership roles. In 2017, Gillmore was appointed to the board of directors of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX), where he chairs the audit committee and is on the nominating and corporate governance committee. Gillmore also served on the board of directors of California Hospital Medical Center Foundation and two other not-for-profits.

Brenda Morris serves as a director and audit committee chair for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT), a publicly traded western lifestyle retailer, and she is on the board of Duluth Trading Company (NASDAQ: DLTH), a publicly traded lifestyle retailer where she is a member of the compensation and audit committees. Morris is also director and audit committee chair for Xponential Fitness and on the advisory board for Asarasi, a firm specializing in harvesting pure water from trees. During her 30-year career, Morris has acquired extensive experience in the areas of board work, mergers and acquisitions, treasury functions, consulting and IPOs.

Mike Tully serves as an independent director for CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a multi-line commercial insurance company with $4 billion in assets. He is the former CEO of the American Automobile Association (AAA) - Arizona, where he led the creation of a $10 billion, 22-state holding company and later consolidated seven Western states, resulting in one of the largest AAAs in the world with 5.5 million members. Tully is the managing partner of Horizon Strategic Advisors, a management-consulting firm and also serves on the board of Valley of The Sun United Way, Sonoran Conservancy, and the ASU Alumni Association.

2019 USC Marshall Corporate Directors Symposium

As NACD Pacific Southwest Chapter’s signature annual event, the USC Marshall Corporate Directors Symposium provides NACD members the opportunity to meet with experts and board colleagues from throughout the region to examine the challenges boards face in an era of heightened expectations and an increasingly complex operating environment. This symposium is open to sitting corporate directors and executives in the boardroom.

Event details are:

2019 Corporate Directors Symposium

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

7:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Jonathan Club, Los Angeles

Fall 2019 Events Calendar

In addition to the USC Marshall Corporate Directors Symposium, NACD Pacific Southwest’s fall 2019 events calendar includes:

Learn the Key Differences Between Private Equity Backed & Public Boards

Sept. 18, 2019

Paradise Valley, AZ

Detecting Disruptive Personalities: The Need for Board Oversight

Oct. 28, 2019

Paradise Valley, AZ

Illuminating Data in the Boardroom

Oct. 30, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

Expert Series: Hot Topics in Corporate Governance

Nov. 21, 2019

Santa Monica, CA

Diversity of What? Challenging the Wisdom of Board Composition

Dec. 11, 2019

Scottsdale, AZ

About NACD Pacific Southwest Chapter

NACD Pacific Southwest provides a forum for NACD members to exchange knowledge and discuss leading boardroom practices. NACD's 21 chapters enhance the value of NACD membership by providing directors with a local forum to address governance challenges in order to elevate their board's performance. Members enjoy peer-to-peer dialogue about critical boardroom issues such as cyber risk, CEO succession planning, activism, and leadership. To learn more about the NACD Pacific Southwest Chapter, please visit https://pacificsouthwest.nacdonline.org/

