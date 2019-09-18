General Refurbishments and Repairs

Product/service required: Painting, cleaning and Refurbishment at the CDC Office

The US Embassy is seeking the services of a qualified vendor to provide the below services;

Clean and deodorize Rooms 103 – 122 and surrounding offices, repair 8 square meters of a damaged wall (Room 110), and paint various sections of the office thus:

Prime and paint 45sqm walls in 2 coats (Room 110);

Prime and paint 130sqm walls in 1 coat (Room 108 & Corridor 103);

Touch up paint of the Multipurpose & Conference rooms (70sqm – 119 & 121A).

The vendor will also be responsible for buffering approximately 48 sqm of existing floor tiles in Rooms 108, 110, 110A and the hallway as well as the rug (dry clean) in Room 122.

SPECIFICATIONS

Deodorization should be handled using one of the following methods or any other suitable alternative;

A – Deodorizing crystals

The Odor absorbing crystals attract odors within a room and usually also have a fragrance smell to give you a perceived sense of a deodorized room. These are usually used with one or more other techniques.

B – Hydroxyl Generator

Hydroxyls are made by air passing over a 3 optic ultra-violet light. These molecules will attach to odor molecules and neutralize the odor. Hydroxyls will also sanitize the air.

All painting should follow existing color schemes and adhere to the following standards:

Apply prime coat (panti-prime or equivalent) to ensure adhesion to existing wall.

Apply finish coat satin or eggshell finish applied in 2 coats (Tacelac Mat or equivalent).

Provide semi-gloss finish on wooden doors and door frames.

General cleaning will include, but not limited to:

Separate damaged property from undamaged property.

Remove all material waste and rubbish from the site.

Remove soot and smoke from walls, furniture and floors.

Pressure-wash all windows.

Perform general deodorization of all surfaces.

Scrape off all residues on the floor surface in all other areas, and buff existing floor tiles thoroughly to remove all dirt, grime, stains, and foreign material.

The successful contractor shall complete all work, including furnishing all labor, material, equipment and services required under this purchase order for a firm fixed price.

Location of Performance: Work will be performed at the CDC Office located in the Standard Chartered Building, Hippodrome, Yaounde – Cameroon. Period of Performance: The period of performance is two (2) weeks from award of a purchase order. Site Visit: A site visit will be conducted at CDC Office on September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Kindly send the name of the person attending and company name by email to yaounde_procurement@state.gov on or before September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Price Quote Due Date: All quotes must be submitted via email to: yaounde_procurement@state.gov on or before September 25, 2019. Contract vehicle: Open Market. Set-aside restrictions? There are no set-aside restrictions for this procurement. Meet or Exceed? Offers must meet or exceed requested specifications as described herein. Award Type: Government Purchase Order. Evaluation Factors: Award will be made to the lowest priced, acceptable, responsible offeror. Proposals shall include proof of prior experience. The Government reserves the right to reject proposals that are unreasonably low or high in price. Quoter acceptability will be determined by assessing the quoter’s compliance with the terms of the RFQ. The Government will determine quoter responsibility by analyzing whether the apparent successful quoter complies with the requirements of FAR 9.1, including: Adequate financial resources or the ability to obtain them; Ability to comply with the required performance period, taking into consideration all existing commercial and governmental business commitments; Satisfactory record of integrity and business ethics; Necessary organization, experience, and skills or the ability to obtain them; Necessary equipment and facilities or the ability to obtain them; and Be otherwise qualified and eligible to receive an award under applicable laws and regulations Offer validity: 90 days

Applicable FAR clauses: The selected Offeror must comply with all applicable FAR clauses. Please see final contracting instrument for a complete list, the full text of which may be accessed electronically at https://acquisition.gov/far/fac.html

SAM Registration: Vendors are encouraged to register in SAM (System for Award Management www.sam.gov ) to be eligible for awards with the US Government

Contracting Authority: This request for quotation does not constitute a contract with the U.S Government. Per FAR 1.602, the sole representative of the Government authorized to enter into an agreement is a warranted Contracting Officer. The selected Offeror must ensure that a valid obligating document (e.g. Government Purchase Order) signed by a Contracting Officer is in place before commencement of work. Any and all modifications after the commencement of work must likewise be authorized by a Contracting Officer



