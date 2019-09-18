ION Media Announces Record TV Network Ratings

/EIN News/ -- ION Television Ranks #1 Among U.S. Cable Networks in Q3 and Finishes 2018/19 TV Season Ranked #4

ION Confirms Success from Combining Cable and Broadcast Assets to Grow Reach and Value for Advertisers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Media today announced the following TV ratings updates, along with its annual progress report and outlook for employees and stakeholders.

Marking a new record for the company in TV audience delivery and rankings, ION Television is on track to finish the third quarter 2019 as the #1 ranked U.S. cable network in total day, delivering quarter-to-date Adults 25-54 impressions of 422,000 in primetime, 276,000 in non-prime, and 323,000 total day. ION is also pacing #1 in Adults 18-49, delivering 355,000 in primetime, 230,000 in non-prime, and 270,000 total day for the third quarter.

“I congratulate all ION team members on delivering industry-leading ratings all summer long,” said Brandon Burgess, ION Media Chairman and CEO. “We promised clients that they can count on us being a reliable top-10 TV brand, combining the best of broadcasting and cable. Taking the second digit off that promise and making us #1 over the summer is a sweet moment for our entire team, who has worked so diligently to build the company from the ground up.”

The company also provided stakeholders and employees with the following progress updates:

Revenue – Q3 2019 marks the company’s 40th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, reflecting ION’s growing value and reliable ratings delivery.





– After its strong summer finish, ION Television is on track to complete the 2018/19 broadcast season ranked #4 in both prime and non-prime, second only to ESPN in total day Adults 25-54 impressions among U.S. cable networks. Reach – With its MVPD and broadcast affiliation expansions over the past 36 months, ION delivers industry-leading reach of 100+ million U.S. households, capitalizing on a surge in over-the-air broadcast TV popularity of 40+% over the last five years.

The company reaffirmed the five core areas’ strategic plan elements it had previously outlined:

Content Expansion -- Build upon ION’s proven content library curation track record, focusing on “A”-quality syndicated and original shows.

-- Build upon ION’s proven content library curation track record, focusing on “A”-quality syndicated and original shows. Station Acquisitions -- Opportunistically acquire independent TV stations in large markets.

-- Opportunistically acquire independent TV stations in large markets. Network Expansion -- Build additional networks, capitalizing on its core skills acquired in building ION Television.

-- Build additional networks, capitalizing on its core skills acquired in building ION Television. Platform Innovation -- Extend ION’s suite of networks to new platforms, including new MVPD content packages, as well as new consumer-friendly bundles and offerings.

-- Extend ION’s suite of networks to new platforms, including new MVPD content packages, as well as new consumer-friendly bundles and offerings. Spectrum Innovation -- Capitalize on ION’s post-auction position as the largest holder of full-power UFH TV broadcast spectrum.



About ION Media

ION Media is an independent, privately held media company launched in 2007. ION Media’s flagship network, ION Television, is the most widely distributed and watched independent broadcast network in the U.S., serving 100+ million homes with a popular lineup of TV series plus original shows and movies. ION Media also broadcasts two digital multicast networks nationally: ION Plus, offering general entertainment and lifestyle content; and Qubo, dedicated to children and families with content that entertains and educates. ION is the nation’s largest operator of full-power TV broadcast stations by national household reach, with 70 full-power stations. For more information, visit www.ionmedia.com .

