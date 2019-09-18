You’ve got energy-saving mail

Indianapolis Power & Light celebrates distributing over 10,000 free energy savings kits

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, Indiana, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special delivery for Indianapolis households: Over the past year, Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) has distributed over 10,700 free energy savings kits to area residents.

Each kit contains three LED bulbs, one LED nightlight, a faucet aerator, filter whistle, and a $10 gift certificate to a home improvement store.

“The kit is a great way for IPL customers to start down a path of saving energy and money,” said Zac Elliot, Manager, Customer Programs for IPL. “Combined with our free eScore™ assessment, we want to make that first step as easy as possible for them.”

All that energy-saving goodness is estimated to lower IPL customers’ energy use by over 1.6 million kWh—enough to offset the same amount of greenhouse gases as taking 254 cars off the road for an entire year.

IPL customers can request a kit by completing a quick, 10-question online assessment at IPLpower.com/kit. In addition to the kit, each customer receives a streamlined report with simple recommendations on how to save more at home.

###

Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL), an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 490,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, IPL has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country. For more information about the company, please visit www.IPLpower.com or connect with us at www.twitter.com/IPLpower,www.facebook.com/IPLpower or www.linkedin.com/company/iplpower/.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 200 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 15 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world’s changing power needs. Our 2018 revenues were $11 billion and we own and manage $33 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

Alison Smith Edelman for Indianapolis Power & Light Company (512) 770-8031 Alison.smith@edelman.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.