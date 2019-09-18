ValleySCARE Returns this Saturday with Fresh Frights

New Scare Zone Delivers a Dark Twist on Minnesota’s Cabin Country

/EIN News/ -- Shakopee, MN, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Twin Cities’ largest Halloween attraction, ValleySCARE, will begin terrifying guests on Saturday, September 21, 2019. ValleySCARE takes place on select nights through October 27, 2019. Tickets are on sale now at ValleySCARE.com.

Halloween Haunt offers six haunted mazes, each with its own frightening theme in a standalone experience, plus four scare zones, where guests encounter midways that have been completely transformed with ghoulish monsters and rampant scares.

New for 2019, Blood on the Boundary Waters will allow guests to roam through six decaying cabins each occupied by a frightening host. Scares are not limited to inside the cabins because this area is filled with roaming creatures who are darker and deadlier than the normal animals found up north.

“We are excited to bring a local twist to ValleySCARE this year,” Justine Bergevin, Valleyfair’s entertainment manager, said, “This new scare zone is unlike anything else we have done before.”

Also new for 2019, ValleySCARE will be debuting Hypnotic, a hypnosis show that will either have guests laughing in their seats or clucking like a chicken on stage. This show is fun, fast-paced, and designed to generate audience participation.

Surly Brewing will take over one of Valleyfair’s food locations during ValleySCARE this season. Chicken Shack will be transformed into the Surly Boowery providing unique food and beverage options throughout ValleySCARE. Menu items will include the infamous Surly Burger, Chopped Brisket Sandwich, and Hog Frites along with their famous craft beers for park goers who are 21+.

Kids and families can join Snoopy and the Peanuts gang for some not-so-scary family fun at The Great Pumpkin Fest during the day on Saturdays and Sundays, September 21 through October 27. Featuring trick-or-treating, kid friendly mazes, arts and crafts, and Peanuts Halloween shows, this event brings Halloween activities to life for the whole family.

The Great Pumpkin Fest will also be adding new attractions to the entertainment lineup for 2019. Families can join friendly and funny vampires for a lights-on tour of one of our most popular haunted mazes during Chateau Tours. Kids will be able to strap on headphones for the most fun they’ll ever have while being quiet at the Franklin’s Headphone Hootenanny.

Guests can get a head start on next season’s fun with a 2020 Gold Season Pass, on sale now at the lowest price of the year or a free Pre-K Pass that provides children between three and five years of age with complimentary admission all season long. The Gold Pass provides unlimited access to Valleyfair and Soak City Waterpark in 2020 and both include free visits to the park in for the rest of 2019 and 2020. Special pricing ends on October 27, 2019.

