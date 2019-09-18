Global Polyurea Coatings Market Analysis, Trends & Key Developments During the Forecast Period, 2017-2027
The Global Polyurea Coatings Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in technological advancement in the polyurea coatings, rapid growth in infrastructure investments and rising demand for environment-friendly products.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increase in Technological Advancement in the Polyurea Coatings
3.1.2 Rapid Growth in Infrastructure Investments
3.1.3 Rising Demand for Environment-Friendly Products
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Polyurea Coatings Market, By Type
4.1 Hybrid Polyurea
4.2 Pure Polyurea
5 Polyurea Coatings Market, By Raw Material
5.1 Aliphatic Isocyanate
5.2 Aromatic Isocyanate
6 Polyurea Coatings Market, By Technology
6.1 Hand Mixing
6.2 Pouring
6.3 Spraying
7 Polyurea Coatings Market, By Application
7.1 Commercial
7.2 Oil & Gas Industry
7.3 Industrial
7.4 Landscape
7.5 Building & Construction
7.6 Chemical
7.7 Transportation
7.7.1 Rails
7.7.2 Automotive
7.7.3 Aerospace
8 Polyurea Coatings Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 U.K
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Rust-Oleum
10.2 SPI Performance Coatings
10.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company
10.4 KUDKO CHEMICAL CO. LTD.
10.5 Rhino Linings Corporation
10.6 Huntsman International LLC
10.7 Lse Building Preservation Ltd
10.8 PPG Industries, Inc.
10.9 VersaFlex Incorporated And The Polyurea People
10.10 Armorthane
10.11 Wasser Corporation
10.12 Nukote Coating Systems
10.13 Marvel Coatings
10.14 Specialty Products, Inc
10.15 Albemarle Corp.
