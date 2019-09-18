Sirius Receives Recognition from Pure Storage at Pure//Accelerate 2019

Sirius recognized as top partner of the year

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, announced it is the recipient of the Pure Storage U.S. Partner of the Year for 2019, which was awarded during Pure’s Global Partner Forum at Pure//Accelerate 2019. The award represents the commitment of Sirius to deliver on hybrid-cloud solutions from Pure Storage and the ability to provide a modern data experience to its clients.

“As our clients look for ways to modernize their legacy storage, Pure Storage’s data-centric architecture provides the technology to simplify and consolidate their storage with a high level of performance. It also provides a new mindset for many of our clients’ storage teams—the ability to become a storage service provider within their own company,” said Deborah Bannworth, senior vice president of Strategic Alliances, Inside Sales, and Maintenance Sales & Support for Sirius. “As an Elite Partner with Pure Storage, we fully appreciate the consistency of its support, responsiveness and collaboration with its partners. This is a significant honor, and we thank Pure Storage for recognizing our efforts.”

“Sirius’ mission to educate, collaborate with, and provide expertise to clients by architecting storage solutions that support business and IT initiatives was instrumental in it being recognized as our U.S. Partner of the Year,” added Andy Martin, vice president of Channel, Americas, Pure Storage. “We appreciate Sirius’ ongoing effort to help Pure drive better experiences, new business models, and faster innovation and congratulate the entire team on this award.”

Pure Storage is a channel-first company and is committed to providing continuous technology and business innovation that enables customers to utilize more of their data, while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Partners are key to this success.

To learn more about Pure Storage solutions from Sirius, please visit https://get.siriuscom.com/sirius-and-pure-storage-partnership.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

