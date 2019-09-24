Maintaining a Healthy Weight, explained by Dr. Tansar Mir

Dr Tansar N Mir, New York, on Dr Oz Show Website of Dr Tansar N Mir, New York Tansar Mir, MD, plastic surgeon in New York, on the TV Show The Doctors Tansar Mir, MD, plastic surgeon in New York Tansar Mir, MD, plastic surgeon in New York

While cosmetic surgery can help you achieve improvements in your outer appearance even as you get older, you should not forget about “maintenance” for your body

In case you are planning to start a more vigorous exercise program, then do consult a doctor, especially if you have health concerns like shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain or pressure...” — Dr. Tansar Mir, Plastic Surgeon in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trying to lose or gain weight via unhealthy practices is common. Both men and women alike will resort to meal skipping, fasting, and smoking to reduce appetite and consuming stimulants such as caffeine, prescription drugs and energy drinks to replace actual food. Other more damaging methods include taking diet pills, laxatives, diuretics or purging. Unhealthy dietary practices cause weight regain after a period of time. People who indulge in these may also show signs of depression or develop eating disorders.Dr. Mir shares his thought in a new article that is published on his blog at https://tansarmirmd.home.blog/ Healthy weight gain or loss may be challenging and may take more time. But instead of following extreme diet plans for a few weeks, it is infinitely better to develop a lifestyle that automatically supports and helps you maintain a healthy weight.Why is healthy weight important?Maintaining a healthy weight is important because it helps prevent many diseases and conditions that may otherwise find their way into your life if you were overweight or underweight. Being overweight or obese puts you at a higher risk of developing serious health problems such as heart diseases, high blood pressure, type II diabetes, gallstones, breathing problems and even certain cancers.Being underweight as well comes with its own set of problems. These include anemia, osteoporosis, decreased immune function, fertility issues and growth and development issues in children and teenagers. If you are underweight, then you are more like to suffer from complications from surgery as well.Balancing EnergyThe key to maintaining a healthy weight is balancing the amount of energy you consume and the amount you of energy you spend carrying out daily tasks. If your calorie intake is the same as the number of calories spent, then there is a balance of energy and your weight will stay the same.If your calorie intake surpasses the number of calories you spend, the result is weight gain. If the opposite happens, the result is weight loss.Managing Healthy Weight LossSome key takeaways for managing a healthy weight loss include:* Exercise. Indulging in physical activity on a regular basis will help burn the extra calories you consume. It also builds muscle, which is equally healthy. Walking instead of using the car or public transport wherever possible and cycling to work or school are great ways to increase your daily level of activity. If you want to burn more calories, you can also join a gym and workout. This will help build your muscles. More muscle mass means more calories get burnt even when you are not exercising.* Spend less time in front of screens. People who watch a lot of television, play video games or spend an excessive amount of time on their phones, tablets, or computers are more likely to be overweight. Use this time more constructively and get an adequate amount of sleep as well.* Don’t skip breakfast. A lot of people have a habit of skipping breakfast in the morning. This is detrimental to your health as breakfast gets your metabolism going and burns calories to give you the energy you need. People who skip breakfast are likely to feel hungrier later. They end up consuming a larger portion of calories than they originally would have if they had breakfast.* Eat more fruits and vegetables. These contain fiber and will serve to be more fulfilling by decreasing your desire to overeat.* Avoid sugary drinks such as juice drinks, energy drinks and sodas. They are empty calories that only add to your obesity. Go for water or low-fat milk instead.In case you are planning to start a more vigorous exercise program, then do consult a doctor, especially if you have health concerns such as shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain or pressure, an irregular heartbeat, blood clots, hernia, or joint swelling.Managing Healthy Weight GainBeing underweight can be attributed to several causes. Besides serious illnesses that may result in weight loss, being underweight is also a result of medication that suppresses your appetite, excessive exercise, excessive stress, and enzyme deficiencies.If you are underweight, then you should try to gain weight gradually until you reach a healthy weight. Some key takeaways in managing a healthy weight gain include:* Eat healthy. If you’re trying to gain weight, then eat foods that are high in energy content. Start with a good breakfast. Consider having porridge made with full-fat milk and chopped fruits or raisins to give your day a healthy boost. Eggs on toast are also a good option. For snacks, milkshakes are an ideal choice. You can also add milk powder to them for extra protein.* Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet. Like with weight loss, you should have at least 5 portions of fruits and vegetables every day.* Increase your protein intake. Have beans, pulses, fish, eggs and meat.* Drink plenty of water but avoid fluids just before meals in case you feel too full to eat later.* Have more dairy products. If you’re a vegan or vegetarian, then dairy alternatives such as soya drinks and yogurts also work.* Avoid foods that are full of saturated fat and sugar such as chocolate, cakes and sugary beverages. These may be high in calories but result in unhealthy weight gain by increasing body fat instead of lean body mass. They also increase the risk of developing high levels of cholesterol in your blood.* You can also get more calories in your meals by topping them with cheese, nuts and seeds.* Exercise. This strenuous activity will not only increase muscle mass and add weight to your body but will also increase your appetite and calorie intake.If you are unable to gain weight, then it is advisable to consult a doctor for a medical checkup and ensure there is no serious underlying medical cause. The doctor may test you for Diabetes mellitus, HIV/AIDS, enzyme deficiencies, Tuberculosis, malignancies, an overactive thyroid gland, cystic fibrosis or any other physical condition that could be hampering weight gain.About Dr. Tansar Naveed Mir Dr. Tansar N. Mir is a plastic & reconstructive surgeon in New York. Dr. Mir received his Doctorate of Medicine with Recognition in Research from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with his Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. Dr. Mir completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY and his residency/fellowship in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery with the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group through Nassau University Medical Center. Dr. Mir is a double board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery.References:Videos:The Doctors Television Show: Earlier this year we met Dakota who was disfigured by black market silicone butt injections. Watch as plastic surgeon Dr. Tansar Mir performs her silicone removal surgery. 