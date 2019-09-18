AU wants greater involvement in peace promotion

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 18 - African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday urged Africans to collectively engage in peace efforts on the continent.,

Moussa Faki Mahamat, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Luanda Biennial-Pan African Forum for the Culture of Peace, stressed the importance of ensuring the integrity, prosperity and reach of ultimate peace in Africa.

The biennial, according to the chairman of the African Union Commission, is an opportunity to cultivate peace in Africa, highlighting the role of the media in promoting it.

He said that without peace, there will be no development, which is why there must be a commitment (of Africans) to the same goal, always walking together and united.

Namibia President Hage Geingob defended the implementation of inclusive governance to prevent the emergence of conflicts in African states.

For Hage Geingob, African governments need to be committed to transparency, accountability and trust.

This position is shared by Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who pointed to Angola, which today becomes the African capital and a driving force for stability on the continent.

The Malian statesman emphasized that Angola is a "good example" of resilience, which has struggled to achieve this long-sought peace and thereby implemented actions that are contributing to its development and affirmation in the global context.

The five (5) day event agenda counts on a festival of culture taking place at the Museum of Military History, and the forums for women, for youth, ideas and for partnerships, to be held at the Dr Antonio Agostinho Neto Memorial.

These are platforms for reflection on Africa's future, with focused approaches on education, science, culture for Africa's culture of peace, conflict prevention and the role of the media in promoting peace.

With the tripartite event (Angola, African Union and UNESCO), the country intends to promote harmony and brotherhood among peoples through cultural and civic activities and manifestations, with the integration of African elites.

In addition to the above-mentioned personalities, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and former Côte d'Ivoire footballer Didier Drogba are also attending the event, expecting the arrival of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege.

