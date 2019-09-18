Global Shelf-life Testing Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast, 2017-2027
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shelf-life Testing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Shelf-life Testing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing use of already contaminated equipment & procurement of contaminated raw material, increasing consumer access to the information like food scandals and rising usage of harmful ingredients in food formulations.
Depending on the food tested, the market is further classified into beverages, meat & meat products, processed fruits & vegetables, packaged food, bakery & confectionery products, dairy, dairy products, and desserts and other food testing's. Other food testing's segment is further sub-classified into food aditives & ingredients and fats & oils.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing Use of already Contaminated Equipment & Procurement of Contaminated Raw Material
3.1.2 Increasing Consumer Access to the Information like Food Scandals
3.1.3 Rising Usage of Harmful Ingredients in Food Formulations
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Shelf-life Testing Market, By Parameter
4.1 Rancidity
4.2 Organoleptic Properties
4.3 Microbial Contamination
4.3.1 Yeasts & Molds
4.3.2 Pathogens
4.3.2.1 Campylobacter
4.3.2.2 Listeria
4.3.2.3 Salmonella
4.3.2.4 Coli
4.3.2.5 Other Pathogens
4.4 Nutrient Stability
4.5 Other Parameters
4.5.1 pH
4.5.2 Moisture Content
4.5.3 Water Activity
5 Shelf-life Testing Market, By Method
5.1 Accelerated
5.2 Real-Time
6 Shelf-life Testing Market, By Technology
6.1 Manual Tests
6.2 Equipment- & Kit-Based
6.2.1 Chromatography & Spectroscopy
6.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
6.2.3 Culture-Based
6.2.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
7 Shelf-life Testing Market, By Food Tested
7.1 Beverages
7.2 Meat & Meat Products
7.3 Processed Fruits & Vegetables
7.4 Packaged Food
7.5 Bakery & Confectionery Products
7.6 Dairy, Dairy Products, and Desserts
7.7 Other Food Testings
7.7.1 Food Aditives & Ingredients
7.7.2 Fats & Oils
8 Shelf-life Testing Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 France
8.2.2 Germany
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 Spain
8.2.5 UK
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 ALS Limited
10.2 Mrieux Nutrisciences
10.3 AgriFood Technology
10.4 Eurofins
10.5 TV NORD GROUP
10.6 RJ Hill Laboratories
10.7 SCS Global
10.8 Symbio Laboratories
10.9 SGS
10.10 Premier Analytical Services
10.11 TV SD
10.12 Intertek
10.13 Bureau Veritas
10.14 AsureQuality
10.15 Microchem Lab Services (PTY) Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nn15ee
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.