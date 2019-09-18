Global Shelf-life Testing Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast, 2017-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shelf-life Testing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Shelf-life Testing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing use of already contaminated equipment & procurement of contaminated raw material, increasing consumer access to the information like food scandals and rising usage of harmful ingredients in food formulations.



Depending on the food tested, the market is further classified into beverages, meat & meat products, processed fruits & vegetables, packaged food, bakery & confectionery products, dairy, dairy products, and desserts and other food testing's. Other food testing's segment is further sub-classified into food aditives & ingredients and fats & oils.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Use of already Contaminated Equipment & Procurement of Contaminated Raw Material

3.1.2 Increasing Consumer Access to the Information like Food Scandals

3.1.3 Rising Usage of Harmful Ingredients in Food Formulations

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Shelf-life Testing Market, By Parameter

4.1 Rancidity

4.2 Organoleptic Properties

4.3 Microbial Contamination

4.3.1 Yeasts & Molds

4.3.2 Pathogens

4.3.2.1 Campylobacter

4.3.2.2 Listeria

4.3.2.3 Salmonella

4.3.2.4 Coli

4.3.2.5 Other Pathogens

4.4 Nutrient Stability

4.5 Other Parameters

4.5.1 pH

4.5.2 Moisture Content

4.5.3 Water Activity



5 Shelf-life Testing Market, By Method

5.1 Accelerated

5.2 Real-Time



6 Shelf-life Testing Market, By Technology

6.1 Manual Tests

6.2 Equipment- & Kit-Based

6.2.1 Chromatography & Spectroscopy

6.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.2.3 Culture-Based

6.2.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)



7 Shelf-life Testing Market, By Food Tested

7.1 Beverages

7.2 Meat & Meat Products

7.3 Processed Fruits & Vegetables

7.4 Packaged Food

7.5 Bakery & Confectionery Products

7.6 Dairy, Dairy Products, and Desserts

7.7 Other Food Testings

7.7.1 Food Aditives & Ingredients

7.7.2 Fats & Oils



8 Shelf-life Testing Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 ALS Limited

10.2 Mrieux Nutrisciences

10.3 AgriFood Technology

10.4 Eurofins

10.5 TV NORD GROUP

10.6 RJ Hill Laboratories

10.7 SCS Global

10.8 Symbio Laboratories

10.9 SGS

10.10 Premier Analytical Services

10.11 TV SD

10.12 Intertek

10.13 Bureau Veritas

10.14 AsureQuality

10.15 Microchem Lab Services (PTY) Ltd.



